Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Viding Castellana Sports Centre in Madrid

SANJOSE will build the Viding Castellana Sports Centre in Madrid

14/12/2022

Viding Castellana has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the construction works for the approximately 15,000 square metres of this new, modern sports centre which will complement the sports services of the Nuestra Señora de la Consolación School in the Plaza de Madre Molas in Madrid and will provide a new centre for other users.

The project consists of an isolated and compact building of rectangular shape made up of 4 floors and a penthouse above ground level where all the activities related to the Sports Centre will be carried out and 2 floors below ground level for parking spaces and facilities. The centre will include several swimming pools (even an outdoor one in the attic), spa, physiotherapy area, several activity rooms, indoor multi-sports court, etc.

In addition to all the sports activities, the project includes spaces devoted to social areas such as a cafeteria, a games room, and an office area.