  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  03:14:58 2023-03-09 am EST
4.570 EUR   +1.56%
03:52aGrupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the expansion of the National Museum of Roman Art in Mérida
PU
03/07Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Culmia Insider Volpelleres Residential Development in Sant Cugat del Vallés, Barcelona
PU
03/02Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the rental warehouse and engine buildings for Finanzauto in Arganda del Rey, Madrid
PU
Summary 
Summary

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the expansion of the National Museum of Roman Art in Mérida

03/09/2023 | 03:52am EST
SANJOSE will build the expansion of the National Museum of Roman Art in Mérida
09/03/2023


The Infrastructure and Cultural Facilities Management Department has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with Grupo Empresarial Magenta, the contract for the completion of the extension of the National Museum of Roman Art in Mérida.

The work consists of the interior remodelling of the current building for its interconnection with the new spaces created on the plot annexed to it on Calle José María Álvarez de Buruaga. The building consists of 2 floors below ground level and 4 floors above ground level.



Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 08:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 071 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
Net income 2023 22,0 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net cash 2023 246 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 2,22%
Capitalization 293 M 309 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 275
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,50 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.13.64%309
VINCI16.65%64 535
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.01%36 681
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.68%36 383
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.13.99%23 468
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED20.68%22 295