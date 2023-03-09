Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the expansion of the National Museum of Roman Art in Mérida

SANJOSE will build the expansion of the National Museum of Roman Art in Mérida

09/03/2023

The Infrastructure and Cultural Facilities Management Department has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with Grupo Empresarial Magenta, the contract for the completion of the extension of the National Museum of Roman Art in Mérida.

The work consists of the interior remodelling of the current building for its interconnection with the new spaces created on the plot annexed to it on Calle José María Álvarez de Buruaga. The building consists of 2 floors below ground level and 4 floors above ground level.