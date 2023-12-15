Official GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A. press release
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out Lot 2 of the new repair workshops Metropolitan Transport of Barcelona
December 15, 2023 at 04:27 am EST
15/12/2023
Transports de Barcelona has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of Lot 2 for the construction of the new repair workshop of Metropolitan Transport of Barcelona in its new garage in the Free Trade Zone of Barcelona.
The scope of the project to be carried out by SANJOSE mainly includes ventilation, electrical, lighting, lampwork, industrial installations, towers, detection, control, etc.
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 15 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2023 09:25:28 UTC.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.