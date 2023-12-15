SANJOSE will carry out Lot 2 of the new repair workshops Metropolitan Transport of Barcelona
15/12/2023


Transports de Barcelona has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of Lot 2 for the construction of the new repair workshop of Metropolitan Transport of Barcelona in its new garage in the Free Trade Zone of Barcelona.

The scope of the project to be carried out by SANJOSE mainly includes ventilation, electrical, lighting, lampwork, industrial installations, towers, detection, control, etc.



