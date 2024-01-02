SANJOSE will carry out Phase II of the Maremma Residential in Palma de Mallorca

Aedas Homes has awarded Phase II of the execution works (prefabricated wooden structure) of a new residential development consisting of 26 4-bedroom semi-detached single-family homes with luxury qualities and different customization packs in Playa de Palma with plots from 215 square meters, garage, private pool and solarium.

SANJOSE has also carried out Phase I of the project (underpinning and ground foundation).