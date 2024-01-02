SANJOSE will carry out Phase II of the Maremma Residential in Palma de Mallorca
02/01/2024


Aedas Homes has awarded Phase II of the execution works (prefabricated wooden structure) of a new residential development consisting of 26 4-bedroom semi-detached single-family homes with luxury qualities and different customization packs in Playa de Palma with plots from 215 square meters, garage, private pool and solarium.

SANJOSE has also carried out Phase I of the project (underpinning and ground foundation).



Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 02 January 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2024 12:06:45 UTC.