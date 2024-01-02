Official GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A. press release
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out Phase II of the Maremma Residential in Palma de Mallorca
January 02, 2024 at 07:07 am EST
SANJOSE will carry out Phase II of the Maremma Residential in Palma de Mallorca
02/01/2024
Aedas Homes has awarded Phase II of the execution works (prefabricated wooden structure) of a new residential development consisting of 26 4-bedroom semi-detached single-family homes with luxury qualities and different customization packs in Playa de Palma with plots from 215 square meters, garage, private pool and solarium.
SANJOSE has also carried out Phase I of the project (underpinning and ground foundation).
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.