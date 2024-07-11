Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the complete refurbishment of the Technological Training Centre for the Tourism Sector for the Government of the Canary Islands in Santa Brígida, Las Palmas
July 11, 2024 at 03:17 am EDT
Share
SANJOSE will carry out the complete refurbishment of the Technological Training Centre for the Tourism Sector for the Government of the Canary Islands in Santa Brígida, Las Palmas
11/07/2024
Hoteles Escuela de Canarias has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the basic project, execution and works for the comprehensive refurbishment of an existing two-storey building of several levels. It will preserve the building structure and envelope, for the location of the training offices and classrooms of the Technological Training Centre for the Tourism Sector for the Government of the Canary Islands in Santa Brígida.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on
11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
11 July 2024 07:17:00 UTC.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the complete refurbishment of the Technological Training Centre for the Tourism Sector for the Government of the Canary Islands in Santa Brígida, Las Palmas