SANJOSE will carry out the complete refurbishment of the Technological Training Centre for the Tourism Sector for the Government of the Canary Islands in Santa Brígida, Las Palmas

11/07/2024

Hoteles Escuela de Canarias has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the basic project, execution and works for the comprehensive refurbishment of an existing two-storey building of several levels. It will preserve the building structure and envelope, for the location of the training offices and classrooms of the Technological Training Centre for the Tourism Sector for the Government of the Canary Islands in Santa Brígida.