Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the conservation of municipal green areas in the Madrid districts of Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, San Blas - Canillejas and Barajas (Lot 4)

11/29/2021 | 04:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANJOSE will carry out the conservation of municipal green areas in the Madrid districts of Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, San Blas - Canillejas and Barajas (Lot 4)
29/11/2021


The City Council of Madrid has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with El Ejidillo Viveros Integrales, the conservation service of the municipal green areas of Lot 4 that total 765 hectares and includes the Madrid districts of Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, San Blas - Canillejas and Barajas.

The contract includes all the services related to the conservation of existing plant elements in green areas, trees and other services related to the conservation of other non-plant elements that are part of said areas.

Likewise, it includes the cleaning of green areas, conservation, repair or modification of the hydraulic, mechanical or electrical elements of the irrigation networks of the green areas and road trees, as well as the technical works of cartography, inventory and management of the information necessary for the development of the service.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
04:20aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will carry out the conservation of municipal gree..
PU
11/26GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Célere Laos in Seville
PU
11/24GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will carry out the photovoltaic facilities for se..
PU
11/22GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Construtora Udra will build the Residencial Gloria 21 in ..
PU
11/19GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Castelo II in Oleiros,..
PU
11/18Grupo Empresarial San Jos?, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
11/18GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Summary Financial Report 3 quarter 2021
PU
11/18GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Financial Report 3 quarter 2021
PU
11/17GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the new major ambulatory surgery unit ..
PU
11/15GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Embajadores 107 - 109 ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 1 086 M 1 086 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 25,7 M 25,7 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 242 M 274 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 637
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-17.06%274
VINCI3.27%54 254
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.04%33 269
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.04%30 648
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.60%20 671
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.71%19 126