Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the conservation of municipal green areas in the Madrid districts of Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, San Blas - Canillejas and Barajas (Lot 4)

SANJOSE will carry out the conservation of municipal green areas in the Madrid districts of Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, San Blas - Canillejas and Barajas (Lot 4)

29/11/2021

The City Council of Madrid has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with El Ejidillo Viveros Integrales, the conservation service of the municipal green areas of Lot 4 that total 765 hectares and includes the Madrid districts of Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, San Blas - Canillejas and Barajas.

The contract includes all the services related to the conservation of existing plant elements in green areas, trees and other services related to the conservation of other non-plant elements that are part of said areas.

Likewise, it includes the cleaning of green areas, conservation, repair or modification of the hydraulic, mechanical or electrical elements of the irrigation networks of the green areas and road trees, as well as the technical works of cartography, inventory and management of the information necessary for the development of the service.