    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
03:18:21 2023-04-12 am EDT
4.085 EUR   +0.37%
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the design and construction of the Ticul Hospital in the State of Yucatan, Mexico
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build a new Hospitalization Unit in the General University Hospital of Catalonia, Barcelona
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will execute Phase II of the demolition of the 4-star Hotel Mar i Pins in Mallorca
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the design and construction of the Ticul Hospital in the State of Yucatan, Mexico

04/12/2023 | 03:00am EDT
Grupo SANJOSE will carry out the design and construction of the Ticul Hospital in the State of Yucatan, Mexico
12/04/2023


The Mexican Social Security Institute (Instituto Mexicano de Seguro Social - IMSS) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with Udra Mexico, Epccor and Arquinteg, the comprehensive design and construction of the Ticul Hospital (Mexico).

The new hospital, which will have a built surface area of more than 27,000 square metres, will include 70 beds and 15 specialities and all kinds of facilities: 6 operating theatres, 4 Intensive Care Units (1 isolated), 2 laboratories, 11 outpatient clinics, etc.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 06:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 096 M 1 196 M 1 196 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 229 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 2,46%
Capitalization 265 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 275
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,07 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.2.78%289
VINCI16.18%65 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.30%39 564
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED14.55%37 603
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.19%26 609
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.14.90%23 262
