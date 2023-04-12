Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the design and construction of the Ticul Hospital in the State of Yucatan, Mexico

Grupo SANJOSE will carry out the design and construction of the Ticul Hospital in the State of Yucatan, Mexico
The Mexican Social Security Institute (Instituto Mexicano de Seguro Social - IMSS) has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with Udra Mexico, Epccor and Arquinteg, the comprehensive design and construction of the Ticul Hospital (Mexico).
The new hospital, which will have a built surface area of more than 27,000 square metres, will include 70 beds and 15 specialities and all kinds of facilities: 6 operating theatres, 4 Intensive Care Units (1 isolated), 2 laboratories, 11 outpatient clinics, etc.
