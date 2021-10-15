Log in
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the execution of works associated with the competences of the General Directorate of Water Management and Green Zones of Madrid (Lot 2)

10/15/2021
SANJOSE will carry out the execution of works associated with the competences of the General Directorate of Water Management and Green Zones of Madrid (Lot 2)
15/10/2021


The City Council of Madrid has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales and El Ejidillo Viveros Integrales, the execution of the works associated with the powers of the General Directorate of Water Management and Green Zones of Lot 2 of Madrid.

The area of action of the framework agreement is limited to the northeast, corresponding to 7 districts of the city: Retiro, Salamanca, Chamartín, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, San Blas - Canillejas and Barajas.

This contract aims to cover the needs of the General Directorate of Water Management and Green Zones of the Government Area of Environment and Mobility of the City Council of Madrid with regards to the execution of types of works within its competence such as refurbishment, remodelling and total or partial refurbishment of existing non-historical parks, gardens or public landscaping; the adaptation and conditioning of public landscaping to new uses; works to improve the plantations in public green areas and to establish new crops; the improvement or creation of irrigation infrastructure and drainage systems; improvement of internal road networks; installation of furniture inside parks and gardens, etc.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 08:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 1 117 M 1 117 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 294 M 341 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 454
Free-Float 33,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.0.89%341
VINCI9.96%59 525
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED38.95%33 439
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.03%30 746
FERROVIAL, S.A.15.75%22 263
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.80%19 412