Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the execution of works associated with the competences of the General Directorate of Water Management and Green Zones of Madrid (Lot 2)

SANJOSE will carry out the execution of works associated with the competences of the General Directorate of Water Management and Green Zones of Madrid (Lot 2)

15/10/2021

The City Council of Madrid has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with Valoriza Servicios Medioambientales and El Ejidillo Viveros Integrales, the execution of the works associated with the powers of the General Directorate of Water Management and Green Zones of Lot 2 of Madrid.

The area of action of the framework agreement is limited to the northeast, corresponding to 7 districts of the city: Retiro, Salamanca, Chamartín, Ciudad Lineal, Hortaleza, San Blas - Canillejas and Barajas.

This contract aims to cover the needs of the General Directorate of Water Management and Green Zones of the Government Area of Environment and Mobility of the City Council of Madrid with regards to the execution of types of works within its competence such as refurbishment, remodelling and total or partial refurbishment of existing non-historical parks, gardens or public landscaping; the adaptation and conditioning of public landscaping to new uses; works to improve the plantations in public green areas and to establish new crops; the improvement or creation of irrigation infrastructure and drainage systems; improvement of internal road networks; installation of furniture inside parks and gardens, etc.