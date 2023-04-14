Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the maintenance and upkeep of the green areas of Paracuellos del Jarama, Madrid

SANJOSE will carry out the maintenance and upkeep of the green areas of Paracuellos del Jarama, Madrid

14/04/2023

The City Council of Paracuellos del Jarama has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with El Ejidillo, the contract for the conservation and maintenance of urban parks, landscaped areas (inter-block areas, squares, etc.), roadside trees, planters, floral structures, green spaces on roads (slopes, medians, boulevards and roundabouts), forest areas, ephemeral gardening, periurban parks and other municipal areas equipped and fitted out as green spaces.

The conservation and maintenance of green areas in municipal areas (schools, nursery schools, youth centre, sports centre, etc.) will also be carried out, both in terms of vegetation and irrigation.