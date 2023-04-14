Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00:12 2023-04-14 am EDT
4.025 EUR   +0.12%
02:26aGrupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the maintenance and upkeep of the green areas of Paracuellos del Jarama, Madrid
PU
04/12Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the design and construction of the Ticul Hospital in the State of Yucatan, Mexico
PU
04/10Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build a new Hospitalization Unit in the General University Hospital of Catalonia, Barcelona
PU
Summary 
Summary

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the maintenance and upkeep of the green areas of Paracuellos del Jarama, Madrid

04/14/2023 | 02:26am EDT
SANJOSE will carry out the maintenance and upkeep of the green areas of Paracuellos del Jarama, Madrid
14/04/2023


The City Council of Paracuellos del Jarama has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with El Ejidillo, the contract for the conservation and maintenance of urban parks, landscaped areas (inter-block areas, squares, etc.), roadside trees, planters, floral structures, green spaces on roads (slopes, medians, boulevards and roundabouts), forest areas, ephemeral gardening, periurban parks and other municipal areas equipped and fitted out as green spaces.

The conservation and maintenance of green areas in municipal areas (schools, nursery schools, youth centre, sports centre, etc.) will also be carried out, both in terms of vegetation and irrigation.



Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 096 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 229 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 2,49%
Capitalization 261 M 289 M 289 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 275
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,02 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 140%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.1.52%289
VINCI17.05%66 964
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.23%39 222
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED17.68%39 096
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED42.45%26 833
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.15.82%23 760
