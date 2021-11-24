Log in
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the photovoltaic facilities for self-consumption in the School - Workshop of the Parque de Milagros de Lugo

11/24/2021 | 04:10am EST
SANJOSE will carry out the photovoltaic facilities for self-consumption in the School - Workshop of the Parque de Milagros de Lugo
24/11/2021

The City Council of Lugo has awarded SANJSOE Constructora the execution works of photovoltaic facilities devoted to the generation of electricity for self-consumption (94.35 KWP) in the School - Workshop of the Parque de Milagros of the City Council of Lugo.

The purpose of the new facilities is to boost electricity self-consumption in order to reduce its final energy consumption and CO2 emissions by improving energy efficiency.

The facilities include a system for measuring and recording solar power and data, devices for measuring and recording the active and / or reactive electrical power output of the photovoltaic modules or the inverter and solar radiation, among other atmospheric parameters such as wind direction, atmospheric pressure and temperature.

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 1 082 M 1 082 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 250 M 282 M 281 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 454
Free-Float 33,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-14.16%282
VINCI11.33%58 363
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED46.65%35 608
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.63%30 782
FERROVIAL, S.A.16.68%21 677
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.28%19 246