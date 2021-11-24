Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the photovoltaic facilities for self-consumption in the School - Workshop of the Parque de Milagros de Lugo

SANJOSE will carry out the photovoltaic facilities for self-consumption in the School - Workshop of the Parque de Milagros de Lugo
24/11/2021
The City Council of Lugo has awarded SANJSOE Constructora the execution works of photovoltaic facilities devoted to the generation of electricity for self-consumption (94.35 KWP) in the School - Workshop of the Parque de Milagros of the City Council of Lugo.
The purpose of the new facilities is to boost electricity self-consumption in order to reduce its final energy consumption and CO2 emissions by improving energy efficiency.
The facilities include a system for measuring and recording solar power and data, devices for measuring and recording the active and / or reactive electrical power output of the photovoltaic modules or the inverter and solar radiation, among other atmospheric parameters such as wind direction, atmospheric pressure and temperature.
Disclaimer
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 09:09:05 UTC.