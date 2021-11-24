Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the photovoltaic facilities for self-consumption in the School - Workshop of the Parque de Milagros de Lugo

SANJOSE will carry out the photovoltaic facilities for self-consumption in the School - Workshop of the Parque de Milagros de Lugo

24/11/2021

The City Council of Lugo has awarded SANJSOE Constructora the execution works of photovoltaic facilities devoted to the generation of electricity for self-consumption (94.35 KWP) in the School - Workshop of the Parque de Milagros of the City Council of Lugo.

The purpose of the new facilities is to boost electricity self-consumption in order to reduce its final energy consumption and CO2 emissions by improving energy efficiency.

The facilities include a system for measuring and recording solar power and data, devices for measuring and recording the active and / or reactive electrical power output of the photovoltaic modules or the inverter and solar radiation, among other atmospheric parameters such as wind direction, atmospheric pressure and temperature.