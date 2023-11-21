SANJOSE will carry out the project and construction of the Galician Digital Arts Center for the City of Culture of Galicia in Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña

The Cidade da Cultura de Galicia Foundation has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the project and execution work of the Galician Center for Digital Arts, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and will allow immersive experiences and virtual and augmented reality. It Will also allows videomapping areas for large-format artistic interventions, experimentation areas with creative laboratories and spaces for the training of the school and artistic community.

The construction work will not affect the normal functioning of the institutions located in Gaiás or the activities carried out, nor will it interfere with the architectural value of the complex.