November 21, 2023 at 02:46 am EST
SANJOSE will carry out the project and construction of the Galician Digital Arts Center for the City of Culture of Galicia in Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña
21/11/2023
The Cidade da Cultura de Galicia Foundation has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the project and execution work of the Galician Center for Digital Arts, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and will allow immersive experiences and virtual and augmented reality. It Will also allows videomapping areas for large-format artistic interventions, experimentation areas with creative laboratories and spaces for the training of the school and artistic community.
The construction work will not affect the normal functioning of the institutions located in Gaiás or the activities carried out, nor will it interfere with the architectural value of the complex.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.