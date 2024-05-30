Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will carry out the urban biodiversity pathways project, an urban biological reserve in the 'El Tomillo' area of Valladolid
The City Council of Valladolid awarded SANJOSE Constructora in Joint Venture with El Ejidillo Viveros Integrales, to carry out the project for urban biodiversity pathways, an urban biological reserve in the area of 'El Tomillo'. This project involves the renaturalization of a currently abandoned area and its transformation into a peri-urban park with native vegetation, including trees, shrubs, and herbaceous plants, aimed at maintaining the area as an urban biological reserve and turning it into a refuge for native flora and fauna.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.