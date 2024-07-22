Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will expand and refurbish the Marineda City Shopping Centre in A Coruña
July 22, 2024 at 02:13 am EDT
22/07/2024
Merlin Retail has awarded SANJOSE Construction the contract for the comprehensive refurbishment of the old Corte Inglés, to be integrated into the Marineda City Shopping Centre in A Coruña, the largest in Galicia.
The designed project will require a new atrium and a large skylight to provide natural light to the new premises, the refurbishment of the old Corte Inglés, and the remodelling of evacuation routes and various spaces, as well as the redefinition of the necessary installations.
The new centre will have a large central square that will become the new heart of the shopping complex and will offer more space and natural light to the premises due to the future skylight, a key element of the project.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.