SANJOSE will expand and refurbish the Marineda City Shopping Centre in A Coruña

22/07/2024

Merlin Retail has awarded SANJOSE Construction the contract for the comprehensive refurbishment of the old Corte Inglés, to be integrated into the Marineda City Shopping Centre in A Coruña, the largest in Galicia.

The designed project will require a new atrium and a large skylight to provide natural light to the new premises, the refurbishment of the old Corte Inglés, and the remodelling of evacuation routes and various spaces, as well as the redefinition of the necessary installations.

The new centre will have a large central square that will become the new heart of the shopping complex and will offer more space and natural light to the premises due to the future skylight, a key element of the project.