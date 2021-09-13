Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will expand the Ciudad Deportiva Sevilla F.C. José Ramón Cisneros Palacios, in Seville

SANJOSE will expand the Ciudad Deportiva Sevilla F.C. José Ramón Cisneros Palacios, in Seville

The Sevilla Fútbol Club Sociedad Deportiva has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the enlargement works of the Ciudad Deportiva del Sevilla F.C. consisting of a main building, exclusively for the first team, including a basement and two floors above ground that will house changing rooms, a gym, a dining room, a medical centre and 40 rest rooms for athletes and coaching staff, underground parking spaces, etc.

Further, a secondary building (basement and ground floor) will also be executed including a Television Set and multimedia areas for internal purposes.

The complex will also have three natural grass football fields exclusively for the first team's training sessions, new pedestrian and road accesses, and new landscaped areas.