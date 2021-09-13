Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will expand the Ciudad Deportiva Sevilla F.C. José Ramón Cisneros Palacios, in Seville

09/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
SANJOSE will expand the Ciudad Deportiva Sevilla F.C. José Ramón Cisneros Palacios, in Seville
13/09/2021


The Sevilla Fútbol Club Sociedad Deportiva has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the enlargement works of the Ciudad Deportiva del Sevilla F.C. consisting of a main building, exclusively for the first team, including a basement and two floors above ground that will house changing rooms, a gym, a dining room, a medical centre and 40 rest rooms for athletes and coaching staff, underground parking spaces, etc.

Further, a secondary building (basement and ground floor) will also be executed including a Television Set and multimedia areas for internal purposes.

The complex will also have three natural grass football fields exclusively for the first team's training sessions, new pedestrian and road accesses, and new landscaped areas.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 332 M 393 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 454
Free-Float 33,0%
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.13.94%393
VINCI8.08%59 657
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.84%34 240
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED29.67%31 912
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED22.58%22 858
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.50%21 304