SANJOSE will expand the Siam Mall Shopping Center in Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife

29/06/2023

Depositos y Almacenes Número 1, SIAMRU and Atimos Canarias have awarded SANJOSE Constructora the expansion works of the Siam Mall Shopping Center in Adeje with the creation of 7 new stores that fully respect the aesthetics of the current shopping center based on a Thai architectural style and by its wide open and landscaped areas.

It should be noted that the more than 50,000 square meters of constructed area of the Siam Mall, inaugurated in 2015 were also carried out by SANJOSE Constructora.