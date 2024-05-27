SANJOSE will refurbish and modernize the Headquarters of the Bank of Spain in Malaga

27/05/2024

The Bank of Spain has awarded SANJOSE the executive project and works for the refurbishment of the general facilities and the execution of new meeting spaces and offices for its branch in Malaga, inaugurated in 1936 and located in the Historic Center of the city, between the City Hall and the University.

This project, adapted at all times to current accessibility and evacuation requirements, will also expand the spaces for facilities and machinery, and improve the overall finishes and installations of climate control, plumbing, sanitation, fire protection, electricity, and data.