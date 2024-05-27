Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will refurbish and modernize the Headquarters of the Bank of Spain in Malaga
May 27, 2024 at 03:47 am EDT
SANJOSE will refurbish and modernize the Headquarters of the Bank of Spain in Malaga
27/05/2024
The Bank of Spain has awarded SANJOSE the executive project and works for the refurbishment of the general facilities and the execution of new meeting spaces and offices for its branch in Malaga, inaugurated in 1936 and located in the Historic Center of the city, between the City Hall and the University.
This project, adapted at all times to current accessibility and evacuation requirements, will also expand the spaces for facilities and machinery, and improve the overall finishes and installations of climate control, plumbing, sanitation, fire protection, electricity, and data.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.