Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
02:50:40 2023-08-02 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
3.980
EUR
-1.24%
+4.68%
+1.77%
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will renovate the 4-star Hotel Princesa Plaza Madrid
02/08/2023
Selenta Princesa Propco has awarded SANJOSE Construction the contract for Phase I of the comprehensive refurbishment of the emblematic 4-star Hotel Princesa Plaza Madrid, built in 1976.
This phase of the project mainly involves the upgrading and modernisation of more than 400 rooms, corridors and facilities.
Disclaimer Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 06:29:25 UTC.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.
Average target price
8.780EUR
Spread / Average Target
+117.87% Consensus