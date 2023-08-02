SANJOSE will renovate the 4-star Hotel Princesa Plaza Madrid

Selenta Princesa Propco has awarded SANJOSE Construction the contract for Phase I of the comprehensive refurbishment of the emblematic 4-star Hotel Princesa Plaza Madrid, built in 1976.

This phase of the project mainly involves the upgrading and modernisation of more than 400 rooms, corridors and facilities.