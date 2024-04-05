Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will restore the Garden of Pavilions in the Jardín del Príncipe de Aranjuez, Madrid
05/04/2024
The State Society for Real Estate and Heritage Management has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with El Ejidillo Viveros Integrales the restoration project of the Jardin del Príncipe's Pavilions of Aranjuez - a Cultural Interest Site (BIC) - to recover the original essence of the project based on images, paintings, plans and documents from the General Archive of the National Heritage Palace.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.