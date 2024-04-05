SANJOSE will restore the Garden of Pavilions in the Jardín del Príncipe de Aranjuez, Madrid
05/04/2024


The State Society for Real Estate and Heritage Management has awarded SANJOSE Constructora, in a joint venture with El Ejidillo Viveros Integrales the restoration project of the Jardin del Príncipe's Pavilions of Aranjuez - a Cultural Interest Site (BIC) - to recover the original essence of the project based on images, paintings, plans and documents from the General Archive of the National Heritage Palace.



Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2024 08:02:05 UTC.