Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Sumary Financial Report 1 semester 2022

CONTRACTED BACKLOG AMOUNTS TO EUR 2,163 M

Grupo SANJOSE increases revenues to EUR 524.9 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 15.5% compared to the same period in 2021

The construction business remains strong, accounting for 89.2% of the Group's total revenue

Contracted backlog stands at EUR 2,163 million at 30 June 2022

Madrid, 28 June 2022.- The domestic market shows great strength, representing 77% of revenue in the first half of 2022 and reaching EUR 402.2 million. On the other hand, the international market has reported EUR 122.7 million, representing 23% of the total.

Grupo SANJOSE's net turnover amounted to EUR 524.9 million in the first half of 2022. EBITDA stands at EUR 27.5 million and net income at €7.8 million.

Construction revenue in 1S-2022 amounted to EUR 468.3 million with an associated EBITDA of €18.5 million.

The contracted backlog at 30 June 2022 has increased by 2.1% compared to 31 December 2021, reaching €2,163 million. Construction backlog, Grupo SANJOSE's main activity, stands at €1.595 million, representing 74% of the Group's total backlog.