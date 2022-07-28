Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-07-28 am EDT
4.060 EUR   -0.98%
02:07pGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Sumary Financial Report 1 semester 2022
PU
02:07pGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : Financial Report 1st semester 2022
PU
07/27GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE S A : SANJOSE will build the Castellana University Residence Hall in Madrid
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Sumary Financial Report 1 semester 2022

07/28/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
CONTRACTED BACKLOG AMOUNTS TO EUR 2,163 M

Grupo SANJOSE increases revenues to EUR 524.9 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 15.5% compared to the same period in 2021

  • The construction business remains strong, accounting for 89.2% of the Group's total revenue
  • Contracted backlog stands at EUR 2,163 million at 30 June 2022

Madrid, 28 June 2022.- The domestic market shows great strength, representing 77% of revenue in the first half of 2022 and reaching EUR 402.2 million. On the other hand, the international market has reported EUR 122.7 million, representing 23% of the total.

Grupo SANJOSE's net turnover amounted to EUR 524.9 million in the first half of 2022. EBITDA stands at EUR 27.5 million and net income at €7.8 million.

Construction revenue in 1S-2022 amounted to EUR 468.3 million with an associated EBITDA of €18.5 million.

The contracted backlog at 30 June 2022 has increased by 2.1% compared to 31 December 2021, reaching €2,163 million. Construction backlog, Grupo SANJOSE's main activity, stands at €1.595 million, representing 74% of the Group's total backlog.

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 18:06:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
