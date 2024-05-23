CONTRACTED BACKLOG AMOUNTS TO EUR 2,666 MILLION

Grupo SANJOSE increased revenue to EUR 359.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 22.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023

Grupo SANJOSE's EBITDA stands at EUR 19.8 million, which represents an increase of 18.3% compared to the same period in 2023

The net result for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 10.3 million, representing an increase of 28.9% compared to the first quarter of 2023

The AGM held on 18 April 2024 approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share

Madrid, 23 May 2024.- The domestic market shows great strength, representing 85% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024 and reaching EUR 304.5 million. On the other hand, the international market has reported EUR 55.2 million.

Grupo SANJOSE's net turnover amounted to EUR 359.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. EBITDA stands at EUR 19.8 million and net income at EUR 10.3 million.

Construction revenues in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 328.6 million, with an EBITDA of EUR 12.8 million and a net result of EUR 7.9 million.

The contracted backlog at 31 March 2024 amounted to EUR 2,666 million. The construction backlog, Grupo SANJOSE's main activity, stands at EUR 2,109 million, representing 79% of the Group's total backlog.