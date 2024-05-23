Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Summary Financial Report 1 quarter 2024
May 23, 2024 at 02:38 pm EDT
CONTRACTED BACKLOG AMOUNTS TO EUR 2,666 MILLION
Grupo SANJOSE increased revenue to EUR 359.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 22.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023
Grupo SANJOSE's EBITDA stands at EUR 19.8 million, which represents an increase of 18.3% compared to the same period in 2023
The net result for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 10.3 million, representing an increase of 28.9% compared to the first quarter of 2023
The AGM held on 18 April 2024 approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share
Madrid, 23 May 2024.- The domestic market shows great strength, representing 85% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024 and reaching EUR 304.5 million. On the other hand, the international market has reported EUR 55.2 million.
Grupo SANJOSE's net turnover amounted to EUR 359.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. EBITDA stands at EUR 19.8 million and net income at EUR 10.3 million.
Construction revenues in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to EUR 328.6 million, with an EBITDA of EUR 12.8 million and a net result of EUR 7.9 million.
The contracted backlog at 31 March 2024 amounted to EUR 2,666 million. The construction backlog, Grupo SANJOSE's main activity, stands at EUR 2,109 million, representing 79% of the Group's total backlog.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Companyâs main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.