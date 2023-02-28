Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Summary Financial Report 2022

CONTRACTED BACKLOG AMOUNTS TO EUR 2,481 MILLION

Grupo SANJOSE increases revenues for year ended 31 December 2022 to EUR 1,092.2 million, recording a 17.7% rise compared to the previous year. Backlog shows a 17.1% strong growth, with regards to 2021-year end, amounting to EUR 2,481 million

The construction business remains strong, accounting for 88.7% of the Group's total revenue

EBITDA of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022 has increased in 6.6% with regards to the year ended 31 December 2021, amounting to EUR 57.9 million

Net cash position at 31 December 2022 stands at EUR 215.2 million, recording a 7.8% rise with regards to 2021-year end

2021-year end The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 0.10 per share

Madrid, 28 February 2023.- The domestic market shows great strength, representing 75% of revenue in the year ended 31 December 2022 and standing at EUR 818.2 million. On the other hand, the international market has reported EUR 274.0 million, representing 25% of the total.

Grupo SANJOSE's net turnover amounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 to EUR 1,092.2 million. EBITDA stands at EUR 57.9 million and net income at EUR 15.4 million.

The contracted backlog at 31 December 2022 has increased by 17.1% compared to 31 December 2021, reaching EUR 2,481 million. Construction backlog, Grupo SANJOSE's main activity, stands at EUR 1.888 million, increasing by 23.3% with regards to 31 December 2021 and representing 76% of the Group's total backlog.