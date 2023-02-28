Advanced search
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-02-28 am EST
4.565 EUR   +1.00%
04:05aGrupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Cartuja I. will build the 125 social housing units (VPO) of Pitamo Sur in Seville
PU
02/23Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE Portugal will expand and remodel the Emergency Department of the Centro Hospitalar e Universitário de Coimbra (CHUC)
PU
02/21Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build a Data Centre in Alcobendas, Madrid
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Summary Financial Report 2022

02/28/2023 | 05:42pm EST
CONTRACTED BACKLOG AMOUNTS TO EUR 2,481 MILLION

Grupo SANJOSE increases revenues for year ended 31 December 2022 to EUR 1,092.2 million, recording a 17.7% rise compared to the previous year. Backlog shows a 17.1% strong growth, with regards to 2021-year end, amounting to EUR 2,481 million

  • The construction business remains strong, accounting for 88.7% of the Group's total revenue
  • EBITDA of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2022 has increased in 6.6% with regards to the year ended 31 December 2021, amounting to EUR 57.9 million
  • Net cash position at 31 December 2022 stands at EUR 215.2 million, recording a 7.8% rise with regards to 2021-year end
  • The Board of Directors proposes the distribution of a gross dividend of EUR 0.10 per share

Madrid, 28 February 2023.- The domestic market shows great strength, representing 75% of revenue in the year ended 31 December 2022 and standing at EUR 818.2 million. On the other hand, the international market has reported EUR 274.0 million, representing 25% of the total.

Grupo SANJOSE's net turnover amounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 to EUR 1,092.2 million. EBITDA stands at EUR 57.9 million and net income at EUR 15.4 million.

The contracted backlog at 31 December 2022 has increased by 17.1% compared to 31 December 2021, reaching EUR 2,481 million. Construction backlog, Grupo SANJOSE's main activity, stands at EUR 1.888 million, increasing by 23.3% with regards to 31 December 2021 and representing 76% of the Group's total backlog.

Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 22:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 052 M 1 117 M 1 117 M
Net income 2022 16,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net cash 2022 233 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 297 M 315 M 315 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 3 625
Free-Float 32,8%
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.14.14%311
VINCI15.32%64 088
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.94%35 907
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.50%33 822
QUANTA SERVICES14.32%23 458
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.50%20 281