  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of several buildings of the Jerez de la Frontera City Council, Cádiz

02/11/2022 | 04:28am EST
Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of several buildings of the Jerez de la Frontera City Council, Cádiz
11/02/2022


The Jerez de la Frontera City Council has awarded Tecnocontrol Servicios the permanent preventive and corrective maintenance of the educational centres, government offices and sports facilities dependent on the town hall of the city (167).



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 972 M 1 117 M 1 117 M
Net income 2021 15,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net cash 2021 206 M 237 M 237 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 300 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 637
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,61 €
Average target price 9,65 €
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-5.92%344
VINCI SA10.60%66 872
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED9.20%36 040
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.24%35 541
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED16.06%24 243
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED20.52%22 990