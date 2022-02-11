Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of several buildings of the Jerez de la Frontera City Council, Cádiz

Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of several buildings of the Jerez de la Frontera City Council, Cádiz
11/02/2022
The Jerez de la Frontera City Council has awarded Tecnocontrol Servicios the permanent preventive and corrective maintenance of the educational centres, government offices and sports facilities dependent on the town hall of the city (167).
Disclaimer
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 09:27:02 UTC.