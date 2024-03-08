Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of the Guillen Mas Residence in Canet de Mar, Barcelona
08/03/2024


The Guillen Mas Residence has awarded Tecnocontrol Servicios the maintenance of its facilities located on the seafront in Canet de Mar, among which are the residence, Day Center, rehabilitation gym, common multipurpose rooms, garden, various spaces for workshops and meetings with families, etc.



