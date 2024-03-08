Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of the Guillen Mas Residence in Canet de Mar, Barcelona
March 08, 2024 at 02:47 am EST
Share
Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of the Guillen Mas Residence in Canet de Mar, Barcelona
08/03/2024
The Guillen Mas Residence has awarded Tecnocontrol Servicios the maintenance of its facilities located on the seafront in Canet de Mar, among which are the residence, Day Center, rehabilitation gym, common multipurpose rooms, garden, various spaces for workshops and meetings with families, etc.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on
08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 March 2024 07:46:01 UTC.
Grupo Empresarial San Jose SA is a Spain-based holding company. The Company's main activities are structured in four business areas: Construction, which comprises the construction, design and execution of public and private infrastructure projects; Real Estate, which specializes in the acquisition and development of residential and non-residential properties; Energy and Environment, focused on the initiation, development and operation of energy efficiency projects using renewable energy, and Concessions and Services, which includes the management, operation, exploitation and maintenance of infrastructure, hospitals, public and private facilities, urban real estate, parks and gardens. The Company is a parent of such a number of controlled entities as Constructora San Jose SA, Cartuja Inmobiliaria SAU, Desarrollos Urbanisticos Udra SAU, San Pablo Plaza SAU and Comercial Udra SA, among others.