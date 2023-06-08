Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of the air conditioning installations of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre - Real Casa de la Moneda in Madrid

Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of the air conditioning installations of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre - Real Casa de la Moneda in Madrid
08/06/2023
The Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre has awarded Tecnocontrol Servicios the Preventive and Conductive Maintenance of the air conditioning units of the main building of the FNMT - RCM, located at Calle Jorge Juan 106 in Madrid.
