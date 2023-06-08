Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-06-07 am EDT
3.920 EUR   +0.77%
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of the air conditioning installations of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre - Real Casa de la Moneda in Madrid
PU
06/06Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will rehabilitate, reform and modernize the Palacio de Deportes de Oviedo
PU
05/30Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Ciudad Olivia Residential Development in Arganda del Rey, Madrid
PU
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of the air conditioning installations of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre - Real Casa de la Moneda in Madrid

06/08/2023 | 03:20am EDT
Tecnocontrol Servicios will carry out the maintenance of the air conditioning installations of the Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre - Real Casa de la Moneda in Madrid
08/06/2023


The Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre has awarded Tecnocontrol Servicios the Preventive and Conductive Maintenance of the air conditioning units of the main building of the FNMT - RCM, located at Calle Jorge Juan 106 in Madrid.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 07:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 096 M 1 173 M 1 173 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 229 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 255 M 273 M 273 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 275
Free-Float 32,8%
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-1.01%273
VINCI15.43%64 507
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED10.97%38 775
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.87%35 450
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.29.07%26 367
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED40.65%25 471
