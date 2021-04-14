Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Activity Report 2020
ACTIVITY REPORT 2020
Nurse Isabel Zendal Emergency Hospital of the Community of Madrid Pavilion 2
Headquarters of the Central Bank
Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island
5* hotel (United Arab Emirates)
Belgrano Water Treatment Plant,
of Cape Verde
Buenos Aires (Argentina)
INDEX
Mamsha Al Saadiyat Residential Complex, Abu Dhabi (UAE).
5* Hotel RIU Palace Santa María in Salt island (Cape Verde).
Stretch Évora Norte - Freixo of the Southern International Corridor (Portugal).
Dr. Eloísa Díaz Insunza Metropolitan Hospital of La FLorida, Santiago de Chile.
Nuevavista Condominium at the District of Bellavista, Lima (Peru).
Distrito Castellana Norte, Madrid.
Al Ain Hospital, Abu Dhabi (UAE).
GRUPO SANJOSE
SANJOSE's success is based on the value it creates through the projects it develops for sundry key sectors of the economy. Initiatives that, in addition to meeting the needs of its public and private clients, provide well-being and contribute in a definitive way to building a better future based on efficiency, sustainability and resilience.
Creating value and improving the cities and countries where SANJOSE operates is determined by the way of interacting with people and the available resources, accepting and overcoming the increasingly complex challenges that society faces, and putting the talent and innovation at the service of progress.
As a company driven by solid values, SANJOSE plays a fundamental role in society through the design, construction and maintenance of all kinds of infrastructures that promote growth and ensure the eco-
nomic, social and environmental sustainability that the planet needs.
The sectors in which the Group operates are continually undergoing, and increasingly fast, a great transformation driven by new technologies, environmental pre- servation, connectivity, new social and mobility habits, etc.
This dynamic context presents infinite opportunities for SANJOSE. A Group that believes in projects that truly make a difference and improve society, which are not the result of a sum of factors but the interrelation between all of them. These innovative initiatives are carried out from a global conception that ensures the circular economy and contemplates its entire life cycle, they make their way after in-depth studies, they require meticulous execution and a rigorous plan for their maintenance and operation.
sustainable businessmodel that provides employees, customers, shareholders and society with value
A DYNAMIC AND DIVERSIFIED
COMPANY
Business lines Construction, Energy and Environment, Concessions and Services and GSJ Solutions (Consul- tancy & Project Management).
HIGH TECHNICAL CAPACITY
(R&D&I)
Execution of high-technology complex projects and commitment to constant innovation.
GLOBAL COMPANY AND
LONG-STANDING PRESENCE
To grow, to create value, to innovate and to produce wealth at each country where it operates is the commitment of the Group since the beginning of its expansion overseas in the 90s.
SMART MANAGEMENT, FLEXIBI-
LITY AND ADAPTABILITY
Changes happen more and more quickly. SANJOSE combines experience and flexibility when it comes to providing tailored and personalised solutions to different clients and markets.
QUALITY
Committed to excellence in all business activities; the history of the Group and the portfolio of projects developed endorse this differentiating factor.
COMMITMENT TO
CUSTOMERS
Relationships based on trust, trans- parency, professionalism and a strict compliance with contract terms. It is the centre of our activity.
EFFICIENCY
The optimisation of costs and resources is essential for ensuring the competitiveness of the company and constitutes a key factor for the development and execution of works.
CORPORATE SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY
Commitment to the environment and sustainability. Exhaustive care on Occupation Risk Prevention of all professionals integrating the orga- nisation, as well as on their training and career promotion opportunities.
GSJ WORLDWIDE
GSJ shapes cities and regions worldwide. The main objective is to create population centres tailored to people: inclusive, sustainable, social, safe, well connected and economically feasible.
United States
Cape Verde
Colombia
Panama
Spain
Uruguay
Mexico
Portugal
France
OFFICES
Peru
Malta
PRESENCE
Germany
Chile
United Arab Emirates
Sweden
Argentina
India
Romania
Paraguay
East Timor
Australia
