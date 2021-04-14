Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Activity Report 2020

GRUPO SANJOSE

SANJOSE's success is based on the value it creates through the projects it develops for sundry key sectors of the economy. Initiatives that, in addition to meeting the needs of its public and private clients, provide well-being and contribute in a definitive way to building a better future based on efficiency, sustainability and resilience.

Creating value and improving the cities and countries where SANJOSE operates is determined by the way of interacting with people and the available resources, accepting and overcoming the increasingly complex challenges that society faces, and putting the talent and innovation at the service of progress.

As a company driven by solid values, SANJOSE plays a fundamental role in society through the design, construction and maintenance of all kinds of infrastructures that promote growth and ensure the eco-