Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : Agreements approved and results of voting Annual General Meeting / CNMV

In-house translation COMISIÓN NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES Dirección de Mercados Secundarios Calle Edison 4 28006 Madrid 30 March 2021 Subject.: Resolutions adopted by the AGM on 30 March 2021 Dear Sirs, The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. was held today, 30 March 2021, with the assistance of 62 shareholders, holders of 45,034,078 shares and voting rights, representing 69.2554 % of the share capital. The resolutions adopted have been the following: First.To agree on the individual and consolidated financial statements of GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A. and subsidiaries and the relevant directors' reports for the year ended 31 December 2020, as formulated by the board of directors of the Company at its meeting on 24 February 2021. This resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 45,015,701 shares that represent 99.9592% of the capital of the assistant capital. Second.To agree on the report on the state of non-financial information corresponding to the year ended 31 December 2020, which forms part of the management report. This resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 45,034,078 shares that represent 100% of the capital of the assistant capital Third.To approve the application of the profit for year 2020, amounting to FORTY-FIVE MILLION SEVEN HUNDRED EIGHTY-EIGHT THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED NINETY-FIVE EUROS (EUR 45,788,595), as follows: Distribution basis: Profit for the year FORTY-FIVE MILLION SEVEN HUNDRED EIGHTY-EIGHT THOUSAND FIVE HUNDRED NINETY-FIVE EUROS (EUR 45,788,595). To voluntary reserves THIRTY-NINE MILLION TWO HUNDRED EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED EIGHTY-SIX EUROS AND SEVENTY CUNDED (EUR 39,285,986.70)

THIRTY-NINE MILLION TWO HUNDRED EIGHTY-FIVE THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED EIGHTY-SIX EUROS AND SEVENTY CUNDED (EUR 39,285,986.70) Distribution to dividend at the rate of TEN CENTS OF EURO (EUR 0.10) gross per share with the right to receive it as long as it is in circulation on the date the corresponding payment is made (total maximum amount: SIX MILLION FIVE HUNDRED TWO Page 1 of 5

In-house translation THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED EIGHT EUROS AND THIRTY CENTS (EUR 6,502,608.30). Said dividend will be paid in cash on 11 May 2021. Those who appear as shareholders at the close of the market on 15 April 2021 in the accounting records of the Sociedad de Gestión de los Sistemas de Registro, Compensación y Liquidación de Valores, S.A. (IBERCLEAR) will be entitled dividends. The legally applicable withholdings will be made on the gross amounts paid. This resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 45,034,078 shares that represent 100% of the capital of the assistant capital. Fourth.To agree on the management of the Board of Directors of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2020. This resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 44,987,618 shares that represent 99.8968% of the capital of the assistant capital. Fifth.To ratify Ms. Amparo Alonso Betanzos as independent director of the company for the statutory period of 4 years from the approval of this resolution, a position she was appointed for by the board of directors on 17 December 2020 by the co-optation system to fill the vacancy left by the director Mr. Sunil Kanoria. As a consequence of the foregoing, it is agreed to keep the number of members of the board of directors at 11. This resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 45,029,648 shares that represent 99.9902% of the capital of the assistant capital. Sixth.To agree the re-appointment of Deloitte, S.L., with registered office in Madrid, at Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso 1, Torre Picasso, and C.I.F. 13-79'104469 as auditors of the financial statements and the management report of the Company and its consolidated group, for one year. The board of directors of the Company, with powers to legate on the president of the board of directors and the general manager, is empowered to enter into the service contract with Deloitte, S.L. for the above-mentioned period and under the terms and conditions required. This resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 45,011,540 shares that represent 99.9500% of the capital of the assistant capital. Page 2 of 5

In-house translation Seventh.In accordance with article 529r of the Capital Companies Act and article 25 of the bylaws, it is agreed to approve the remuneration policy, the content of which has been made available to shareholders together with the specific report of the appointments and remuneration committee for years 2022, 2023 and 2024. his resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 44,186,699 shares that represent 98.1184% of the capital of the attending capital. Eighth.To authorise the board for the derivative acquisition of treasury shares of the company, directly or through entities controlled by it, and for the acceptance of treasury shares as collateral or other form of guarantee, in accordance with the applicable legislation in each case and subject to the following limits and requirements: Modalities of the acquisition: acquisition by title of sale or by any other inter vivos act for cosnideration.

Maximum number of shares to be acquired: a number such that the par value of the shares to be acquired, added to those owned by both the company and any of its controlled companies, does not exceed 10% of the company's capital stock.

Minimum and maximum acquisition price: the minimum acquisition price of the shares will be equal to 75% of their listed value on the acquisition date, and the maximum price will be 120% of their listed value on that same date.

Duration of the authorisation: five years as from this date.

Use of authorization: the board of directors will make use of this authorization in the terms established by the internal regulations of the applicable code of conduct of the company in force at that time.

Possible delivery of shares to workers or executives: the board of directors is empowered to allocate, totally or partially, the treasury shares acquired to remuneration programmes intended to or involved in the delivery of shares or stock option rights, in accordance with the provisions of section 1 a) of article 146 of the Capital Companies Act. In the event that a pledge, collateral or guarantee is constituted on treasury shares and the same shall be executed, limits and requirements applicable in accordance with the applicable regulations and the present agreement for the acquisition of treasury shares, where appropriate, shall be fulfilled. The board may delegate this authorisation in favour of any other person that it expressly empowers for this purpose. Page 3 of 5

In-house translation This resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 44,284,314 shares that represent 98.3351% of the capital of the assistant capital. Ninth. Delegation of powers to interpret, complement, amend, execute and formalise the resolutions adopted by the annual general shareholders' meeting. Without-prejudice to the delegations mentioned in the previous agreements, it was agreed: To expressly delegate to the board of directors with all the necessary

powers in law: 1.- To understand, clarify, complete or correct, the resolutions adopted by the general shareholders' meetit1g, or those recorded in any deeds or documents granted in execution thereof, and in particular any omissions, defects, formal or substantial errors which may prevent the access of these agreements to the trade registry of companies. 2.- To solve any doubts that may arise in relation to the resolutions adopted by the general shareholders' meeting. 3.- To carry out as many legal acts or transactions deemed necessary or convenient for the execution of the resolutions adopted by the general shareholders' meeting, granting any public or private documents deemed necessary or convenient for the present agreements. 4.- To delegate to one or more of its members, jointly or severally, or in the executive committee, with powers of substitution, all or part of the faculties deemed appropriate from among those that correspond to the board of directors and that have been granted by the general shareholders' meeting. To expressly authorize, as broadly as is required by law, the chairman of the board of directors, the chief executive officer or the secretary and vice- secretary of the board of directors, so that either of them, with their sole signature, and with regards to the resolutions adopted in the general shareholders' meeting, may grant such agreements in a public deed, empowering them, in all that t may be dee med necessary; to sign as many public or private documents to carry out all the actions agreed upon in the best execution, including the publication of legal announcements before any public or private agencies or bodies, until they are registered in the trade registry of companies or in other public records where applicable, and may even grant deeds of ratification, rectification and clarification, in view of verbal suggestions or written qualification of the trade registry even being able to request partial registration of the registrable agreements-, the National Stock Market Commission and any other competent public or private body; to carry out all relevant procedures before tl1e competent bodies in order to execute and complete the resolutions adopted and for filing any records and documentation of any kind that may be deemed convenient before the National Stock Market Commission and other public bodies or private entities whenever deemed necessary, and in general all actions related to the resolutions adopted at this general meeting. This resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 45,034,078 shares that represent 100% of the capital of the assistant capital. Page 4 of 5

In-house translation Tenth.Advisory vote on the 2020 annual directors' remuneration report passed by the board of Directors. The referred report is available to the shareholders with all the documents related to the general mee ting as from the notice of call. This resolution has been adopted with the vote in favour of shareholders, present or represented, holders of 44,186,680 shares that represent 98.1183% of the capital of the assistant capital. Yours sincerely, Fernando Calbacho Page 5 of 5