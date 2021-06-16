Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : EBA will build a residential complex in Zizur, Navarra.

EBA will build a residential complex in Zizur, Navarra.
INBISA has awarded EBA the construction of 94 housing units and annexes in Zizur, Navarra. The residential complex consists of 4 independent blocks of houses arranged into a 4 storey-building with a common basement and ground floor. The residential complex includes a swimming pool.
