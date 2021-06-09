Log in
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Arxiduc in Palma de Mallorca

06/09/2021 | 04:25am EDT
SANJOSE will build the Residencial Arxiduc in Palma de Mallorca
09/06/2021


Inbisa Palma Son Oliva has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of the more than 15,000 square meters of the Residencial Arxiduc in Palma de Mallorca.

The new development involves the construction of a four-storey building with two basements with a screen wall that occupies one block and that integrates 62 housing units with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with large terraces (including penthouses and ground floors), commercial premises in the ground floor and common areas with swimming pools, garages, storage rooms, and children's play areas.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 08:24:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 371 M 451 M 451 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 637
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Empresarial San José, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Roberto Álvarez Álvarez Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.27.09%451
VINCI15.74%65 641
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 865
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.95%29 786
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.96%22 318
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%19 233