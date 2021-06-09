Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will build the Residencial Arxiduc in Palma de Mallorca

SANJOSE will build the Residencial Arxiduc in Palma de Mallorca

09/06/2021

Inbisa Palma Son Oliva has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the execution works of the more than 15,000 square meters of the Residencial Arxiduc in Palma de Mallorca.

The new development involves the construction of a four-storey building with two basements with a screen wall that occupies one block and that integrates 62 housing units with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with large terraces (including penthouses and ground floors), commercial premises in the ground floor and common areas with swimming pools, garages, storage rooms, and children's play areas.