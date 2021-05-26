Log in
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
Grupo Empresarial San Jose S A : SANJOSE will expand and refurbish the Hotel Cala Graçió in Ibiza

05/26/2021 | 05:09am EDT
SANJOSE will expand and refurbish the Hotel Cala Graçió in Ibiza
26/05/2021


Tanit Management has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the expansion, refurbishment, update and enhancement of the Cala Graçió hotel in Ibiza.

Once the works are completed, the hotel, which will be upgraded to a 5-star hotel, will present a new updated design and 50 rooms (4 Suites).

The project also includes the development of more than 10,000 square meters of outdoor spaces shared by the Hotel Cala Graçió and the Hotel Tanit.

These outdoor spaces include a recreation and leisure area where three swimming pools, a kiosk-bar, an animation area, a sports court, a solarium, different garden areas, etc. are located.

The project, in addition to increasing the 5-star category and completely upgrading the hotel, seeks to become a benchmark for sustainability by implementing the BREEAM criteria.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
