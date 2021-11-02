Log in
    GSJ   ES0180918015

GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.

(GSJ)
SANJOSE will update the electrical installations in the Radioelectric Complex of Pico de la Gorra de Enaire on the Island of Gran Canaria

11/02/2021 | 05:29am EDT
SANJOSE will update the electrical installations in the Radioelectric Complex of Pico de la Gorra de Enaire on the Island of Gran Canaria
02/11/2021


Enaire has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the refurbishment works, equipment renovation and remodelling of the electrical installations to adapt them to the new power requirements in the Radioelectric Complex of Pico de la Gorra de Enaire on the Island of Gran Canaria.

Within this complex, works are located in the Emitters Centre, in the Receiver Centre, in the Energy Centre and antenna towers.



Disclaimer

Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 963 M 1 117 M 1 117 M
Net income 2020 22,8 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2020 159 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 278 M 323 M 323 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 454
Free-Float 33,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
José Luis González Rodríguez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jacinto Valentin Rey González Executive Chairman
Altina de Fátima Sebastián González Independent Director
Ramón Barral Andrade Independent Director
José Manuel Otero Novas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSÉ, S.A.-4.57%323
VINCI15.43%62 501
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED39.42%33 701
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%31 276
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.79%23 467
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD109.28%19 223