SANJOSE will update the electrical installations in the Radioelectric Complex of Pico de la Gorra de Enaire on the Island of Gran Canaria
02/11/2021
Enaire has awarded SANJOSE Constructora the refurbishment works, equipment renovation and remodelling of the electrical installations to adapt them to the new power requirements in the Radioelectric Complex of Pico de la Gorra de Enaire on the Island of Gran Canaria.
Within this complex, works are located in the Emitters Centre, in the Receiver Centre, in the Energy Centre and antenna towers.
Disclaimer
Grupo Empresarial SANJOSE SA published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 09:28:08 UTC.