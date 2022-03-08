Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Colombia
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Colombia
  5. Grupo Energía Bogotá S.A. E.S.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEB   COE01PA00026

GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S.A. E.S.P.

(GEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Energía Bogotá S A E S P : Cálidda - Presentación de Resultados 4Q21

03/08/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2021

Results

March 09, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

The information provided herein is for informational and illustrative purposes only and is not, and does not seek to be, a source of legal, investment or financial advice on any subject. This presentation does not purport to address any specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. This information does not constitute an offer of any sort and is subject to change without notice. Cálidda is no obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein.

The information contains forward-looking statements based on current information and future expectations whose fulfillment is uncertain, involve risks and are often not under the control of Cálidda, so the expected results could have material variations. Some important factors that could affect the projections include material changes in the economy, business, markets, social aspects, including the effects of COVID-19, natural disasters, among others, that could affect the company's ability to generate income or reduce costs.

Cálidda expressly disclaims any responsibility for actions taken or not taken based on this information. Cálidda does not accept any responsibility for losses that might result from the execution of the proposals or recommendations presented. Cálidda is not responsible for any content that may originate with third parties. Cálidda may have provided, or might provide in the future, information that is inconsistent with the information herein presented. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein.

Table of Contents

1

2

Key Updates and Results

Commercial, Operational and

3

4

Guidance

Q&A

Financial Performance

1

Key Updates and

Results

1 Key Updates and Results

Invoiced Volume

Connections

Network

EBITDA

Q4 2020

Q4 2021

743 753

MMCFD MMCFD

39,461 74,174

303 Km 715 Km

42 57

MMUSD MMUSD

Var.

+1.2%

+88%

+136%

+37%

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

Grupo Energía Bogotá SA ESP published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:08:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S.A. E.S.P.
05:09pGRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S A E S P : Cálidda - Presentación de Resultados 4Q21
PU
04:57pGRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S A E S P : TGI - Informe de Resultados 4Q21
PU
2021GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S A E S P : GEB - Presentación de Resultados 3Q21
PU
2021GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S A E S P : TGI - Presentación de Resultados 3Q21
PU
2021GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S A E S P : GEB Estados Financieros Consolidados 3Q21
PU
2021GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S A E S P : EEFF GEB Individual 3Q21
PU
2021GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S A E S P : TGI - EEFF Consolidados 3Q21
PU
2021Grupo Energ?a Bogot? S.A. E.S.P. acquired Energy Transmitter Rialma III.
CI
2021Grupo Energ?a Bogot? S.A. E.S.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Grupo Energía Bogotá S.A. E.S.P., Q2 2021 Earnings Call, Aug 26, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 278 B 1 658 M 1 658 M
Net income 2021 2 220 B 586 M 586 M
Net Debt 2021 13 563 B 3 582 M 3 582 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 6,49%
Capitalization 22 678 B 5 989 M 5 989 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,9%
Chart GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S.A. E.S.P.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Energía Bogotá S.A. E.S.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S.A. E.S.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 480,00 COP
Average target price 2 800,00 COP
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrés Escobar Arango Independent Director & Co-President
Juan Ricardo Ortega Lopez Co-President
Jorge Andrés Tabares Ángel Vice President-Finance
Leonardo Garnica Eljaiek Vice President-Investment
Rafael Pardo Rueda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ S.A. E.S.P.-1.20%5 945
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-4.78%27 594
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.81%14 437
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-30.53%9 058
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.82%8 031
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-11.98%7 847