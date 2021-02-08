Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V.    GFAMSA A   MX01GF010008

GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFAMSA A)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Famsa B de C : reports on unusual trading activity in the company's shares

02/08/2021 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. REPORTS ON UNUSUAL

TRADING ACTIVITY IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

Monterrey, N.L., México, February 3rd, 2021.- Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GFAMSA) (the "Company"), In relation to the trading activity recently detected in Grupo Famsa's shares listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "GFAMSA", the Company informs that these transactions corresponded to normal market conditions.

Based on information currently available to Grupo Famsa's management, and once the procedure for collecting relevant information has been carried out in accordance with Article 53 of the General Provisions Applicable to Issuers and Other Stock Market Participants (Disposiciones de Carácter General Aplicables a las Emisoras de Valores y a Otros Participantes del Mercado de Valores), the Company is unaware that any member of its Board of Directors, Executive Officer or its share buyback program have been involved in those transactions. In the event that, after performing a more thorough review, new findings on this regard are uncovered, the Company will disclose such the same day or at the latest on the next business day, through the same channels and in accordance to Mexican legal framework.

This statement is made at the request of the Mexican Stock Exchange, in compliance to the provisions contained in Article 106 of the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and Article 50, last paragraph, of the General Provisions Applicable to Issuers and Other Stock Market Participants.

Contact: Investor Relations Azeneth M. Rentería

azeneth.renteria@famsa.comPhone: +52 (81) 8389-3400ext. 1419

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo FAMSA SAB de CV published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 06:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
02/07GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : reports on unusual trading activity in the company's shares
PU
2020GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : 'D' Ratings Withdrawn At Issuer's Request
PU
2020GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : announces changes in its Board of Directors
PU
2020GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Ratification of independent external auditor
PU
2020GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Local Notes' payment default notice
PU
2020GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Aviso de incumplimiento de pago de Certificados Bursátiles
PU
2020GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : anuncia la admisión de su solicitud del capítulo 15 en los ..
PU
2020GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Movimientos en la negociación de los valores representativo..
PU
2020GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : announces the admission of the request under chapter 15 in ..
PU
2020GRUPO FAMSA B DE C : Local Notes' payment default notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 20 535 M 1 022 M 1 022 M
Net income 2019 487 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net Debt 2019 11 903 M 592 M 592 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,14x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 432 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,63x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 8 036
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luis Gerardo Villareal Rosales General Director & Director
Abelardo García Lozano Chief Financial Officer
Humberto Garza Valdéz Chairman
Salvador Llanos Director-Operations
Leandro Martín Castillo Parada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.141.25%21
WESFARMERS LIMITED10.40%48 287
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.3.61%31 263
FIVE BELOW, INC.9.04%10 660
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO., LTD.23.33%6 474
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.88%6 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ