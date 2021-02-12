Grupo Famsa B de C : reports on unusual trading activity in the company's shares

GRUPO FAMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V. REPORTS ON UNUSUAL

TRADING ACTIVITY IN THE COMPANY'S SHARES

Monterrey, N.L., México, February 5th, 2021.- Grupo Famsa, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GFAMSA) (the "Company"), In relation to the trading activity recently detected in Grupo Famsa's shares listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under ticker symbol "GFAMSA", the Company informs that these transactions corresponded to normal market conditions.

Based on information currently available to Grupo Famsa's management, and once the procedure for collecting relevant information has been carried out in accordance with Article 53 of the General Provisions Applicable to Issuers and Other Stock Market Participants (Disposiciones de Carácter General Aplicables a las Emisoras de Valores y a Otros Participantes del Mercado de Valores), the Company is unaware that any member of its Board of Directors, Executive Officer or its share buyback program have been involved in those transactions. In the event that, after performing a more thorough review, new findings on this regard are uncovered, the Company will disclose such the same day or at the latest on the next business day, through the same channels and in accordance to Mexican legal framework.

This statement is made at the request of the Mexican Stock Exchange, in compliance to the provisions contained in Article 106 of the Mexican Securities Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores) and Article 50, last paragraph, of the General Provisions Applicable to Issuers and Other Stock Market Participants.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Azeneth M. Rentería

azeneth.renteria@famsa.com

Phone: +52 (81) 8389-3400 ext. 1419