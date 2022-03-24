Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFNORTE O   MXP370711014

GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFNORTE O)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citi's Mexico unit to define sale terms by April

03/24/2022
FILE PHOTO: People stand outside a Citibanamex bank branch in Mexico City

ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - Citigroup's retail unit in Mexico, known as Citibanamex, has said it hopes to define the terms of its sale by the beginning of April, amid signs of intensifying interest in the bank, expected to fetch at least $4 billion.

Citi country head Manuel Romo told journalists on Wednesday that the unit would open its "data room" to those it thinks meet the necessary requirements to launch a bid for the bank, which Citi chief executive Jane Fraser announced for sale in January.

"We're doing this in a timely and appropriate manner," Romo said in a press conference ahead of the country's highly anticipated Banking Convention, which is taking place in Acapulco for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Earlier this week, Mexican bank Banorte said that if it decided to go forward with a bid, it would invite "all Mexicans" to take part in the purchase.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said he wants to see investors "Mexicanize" the bank, which was purchased by Citi in 2001.

Lopez Obrador mentioned the names of several Mexican magnates, such as Ricardo Salinas, who controls Banco Azteca, and Carlos Hank Gonzalez of Banorte as potential buyers.

In a call with investors in February, Romo said that Citibanamex could be sold directly or through an initial public offering (IPO), but that the bank wasn't open to selling the unit piecemeal.

Romo also said the sale, which could take up to two years, had received interest from banks and non-banks, both local and foreign.

Analysts have priced Citibanamex from $4 billion to $8 billion, though Citi, which acquired the bank for $12.5 billion in 2001, has yet to put a price tag on the unit.

Paco Ybarra, chief executive officer of the Institutional Clients Group at Citi, will steer the sale from New York, Romo said Wednesday.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito in Acapulco and Kylie Madry in Mexico City; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Anthony Esposito


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 115 B 5 710 M 5 710 M
Net income 2022 40 221 M 1 994 M 1 994 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 7,27%
Capitalization 425 B 21 080 M 21 080 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jose Marcos Ramírez Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Carlos Hank González Chairman
José Francisco Martha González MD-Digital Banking & Information Technology
Javier Beltrán Cantú Chief Administrator & Human Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.88%21 080
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-11.73%412 744
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-3.15%347 515
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%244 707
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.54%194 337
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.06%184 186