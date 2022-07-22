Grupo Financiero Banorte B de C : GFNorte Annual Report 2021

Annual Report 2021

GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

This Annual Report was prepared in accordance with regulations applicable to companies issuing securities as well as other participants in the market with information for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2021.

The 2,883,456,594 "O" series shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. in circulation as of December 31st, 2021 are traded in the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange) under the symbol "GFNORTE O" and are registered in the National Securities Registry ("RNV").

The second to last paragraph of Article 86 of the Stock Market Law states that:

Issuing companies with registered securities, must display in the prospectus, supplement or informative brochure, a legend that explicitly states that such registration does not imply a certification of the attractiveness of those securities, solvency of the issuer or the accuracy or truthfulness of the information contained in the prospectus, nor does it authenticate acts that, if the case, have been conducted in breach of these laws.

This report is available to the public at www.investor.banorte.com,in the route "Financial Information / Annual Reports / Circular Unica CNBV 2021 Annual Report - GFNorte".

San Pedro Garza García, N.L. April 30th, 2022.

