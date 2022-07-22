Grupo Financiero Banorte B de C : GFNorte Annual Report 2021
Annual Report 2021
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
This Annual Report was prepared in accordance with regulations applicable to companies issuing securities as well as other participants in the market with information for the fiscal year ending December 31st, 2021.
The 2,883,456,594 "O" series shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. in circulation as of December 31st, 2021 are traded in the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange) under the symbol "GFNORTE O" and are registered in the National Securities Registry ("RNV").
The second to last paragraph of Article 86 of the Stock Market Law states that:
Issuing companies with registered securities, must display in the prospectus, supplement or informative brochure, a legend that explicitly states that such registration does not imply a certification of the attractiveness of those securities, solvency of the issuer or the accuracy or truthfulness of the information contained in the prospectus, nor does it authenticate acts that, if the case, have been conducted in breach of these laws.
This report is available to the public at www.investor.banorte.com,in the route "Financial Information / Annual Reports / Circular Unica CNBV 2021 Annual Report - GFNorte".
INDEX
Page
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
5
a) Glossary of Terms and Definitions
5
b) Executive Summary
9
c) Risk Factors
13
d) Other Securities
43
e) Significant Changes to Registered Securities' Rights
47
f) Destination of Funds
49
g) Public Documents
49
2. THE COMPANY
50
a) Development and History of the Company
50
b) Business Description
61
i.
Main Activities
61
ii.
Distribution Channels
64
iii. Patents, Licences, Brands and other Contracts
67
iv.
Main Clients
69
v. Applicable Legislation and Tax Situation
70
vi.
Human Resources
122
vii. Environmental Performance
122
viii. Market Information
122
ix.
Corporate Structure
138
x. Description of Main Assets
139
xi. Administrative, Arbitration and Judicial Processes
140
xii. Representative Shares of Company's Equity
140
xiii. Dividends
141
3. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
142
a) Selected Financial Information
142
b) Financial Information per Business Line, Geographical Region and Export Sales
144
c) Report of Relevant Loans
146
d) Management Analysis and Comments on Operating Results and the Company's Financial
149
Situation
i.
Operating Results
149
ii. Financial Situation, Liquidity and Captial Resources
168
iii. Internal Control
175
e) Critical Accounting Estimates, Provisions or Reserves
176
4. ADMINISTRATION
288
a) External Auditors
5. STOCK MARKET
289
a) Share Structure
289
b) Performance of Shares in the Stock Market
289
c) Market Maker
292
6. UNDERLYING ASSETS
293
7. RESPONSIBLE OFFICERS
294
8. ANNEXES
295
a) Audit and Corporate Practices Committee Report (2021, 2020and 2019)
295
b) Audited Financial Statements (2021, 2020and 2019)
301
Annual Repor 2021 (Circular Única de Emisoras) Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. 4
1. GENERAL INFORMATION
a) GLOSSARY OF TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
Unless the context suggests otherwise, for purposes of this Annual Report, the following terms have the meanings ascribed to them below and can be used interchangeably in singular or plural.
TERM
DEFINITION
ADR's:
American Depositary Receipts
Afores:
Retirement Saving Funds Managers.
Afore Bancomer:
Administradora de Fondos para el Retiro Bancomer, S.A. de C.V.
Afore Banorte:
Banorte Generali, S. A. de C. V., AFORE (prior its merger with Afore XXI).
Afore XXI Banorte:
Afore XXI Banorte, S.A. de C.V. (corporate identity after the Afore Banorte and Afore
XXI merger).
Almacenadora Banorte
Almacenadora Banorte, Organizacion Auxiliar del Credito, Grupo Financiero Banorte
Arrendadora y Factor Banorte:
Arrendadora y Factor Banorte, S.A. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple,
Entidad Regulada, Grupo Financiero Banorte.
ATM's:
Automated Teller Machine.
Bancen:
Banco del Centro, S. A.
Bancrecer:
Bancrecer, S. A.
Banking Subsidiaries:
Banorte and subsidiaries
Banorte:
Banco Mercantil del Norte, S. A., Institucion de Banca Multiple, Grupo Financiero
Banorte.
Banorte Ahorro y Previsión
Banorte Ahorro y Previsión, S.A. de C.V.
Banorte Futuro
Banorte Futuro, S.A. de C.V.,
Banorte-Ixe Tarjetas:
Banorte-Ixe Tarjetas, S.A. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Multiple, Entidad
Regulada (Formerly Ixe Tarjetas). Subsidiary of Banorte.
Banorte USA:
Banorte USA Corp., subsidiary of Banco Mercantil del Norte, S. A.
Banxico:
Bank of Mexico (Mexican Central Bank).
BIVA
Bolsa Institucional de Valores (Mexican Stock Exchange)
BMV:
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexican Stock Exchange).
bp
Basis points
Capitalization requirements:
Capital requirements for credit institutions established in the LIC and Circular Unica de
Bancos
Casa de Bolsa Banorte:
Casa de Bolsa Banorte, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Banorte (merged entity with
Ixe Casa de Bolsa).
Casa de Bolsa Banorte Ixe:
Casa de Bolsa Banorte Ixe, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Banorte.
CAPS:
Comité de Auditoria y Prácticas Societarias (Audit & Corporate Practices Committe).
CC:
Credit letters.
CDP:
Not-for-profit organization which provides the major environmental divulgation system
in the world.
CEBUR:
Certificado Bursátil (Stock Certificate).
CEDES:
Certificados de Depósito a Plazo Fijo (Fixed term Certificate of Deposit).
CETES:
Certificados de la Tesorería de la Federación (Mexican Federal Treasury Certificates).
Circular Unica de Bancos
General provisions applicable to credit institutions, published in the Official Gazette on
(CUB):
December 2nd, 2005, as they have been modified.
TERM
DEFINITION
Circular Única de Emisoras
General provisions applicable to issuers and other market participants, published in the
(CUE):
Official Gazette on March 19, 2003, as they have been modified.
CMPC
Código de Mejores Prácticas Corporativas (Best Corporate Practices Code).
CNBV:
Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores (National Banking and Securities
Commission).
CNSF:
Comisión Nacional de Seguros y Fianzas (National Insurance and Bonding
Commission).
COFECO/ COFECE:
Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (Federal Commission of Economic
Competion).
CONDUSEF:
Comisión Nacional para la Protección y Defensa de los Usuarios de Servicios
Financieros (National Comission for the Protection and Defense of Financial Services
users).
CONSAR:
Comisión Nacional del Sistema de Ahorro para el Retiro (National Comission of the
Retirement Saving Funds System).
CPO's:
Certificados de Participación Ordinarios (Ordinary Participation Certificates).
CPR
Comité de Politicas de Riesgo (Risk Policies Committee).
CR:
Capitalization ratio.
Creditos Pronegocio:
Créditos Pronegocio, S.A. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Limitado, Grupo
Financiero Banorte
CUSF:
General provisions applicable to Insurance and Bonding Insitutions.
D:
Director.
DMD:
Deputy Managing Director.
DOF:
Diario Oficial de la Federacion (Official Gazette).
ED
Executive Director
EMISNET:
Electronic Communications System with Securities Issuers.
EPS:
Employee Profit Sharing Agreement.
FCICK 16-1
Conversion Trust FCICK 16-1
Fincasa Hipotecaria:
Fincasa Hipotecaria, S.A. de C.V. Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad
Regulada, Grupo Financiero Banorte (merged in Banco Mercantil del Norte).
Fintech
Financial Technology Entities
Forward:
Non-standardized private contract to buy or sell a specific asset at a certain price level
whose liquidation will be carried out at a future date.
Generali:
Assicurazioni Generali, S.P.A. Italian company and strategic partner of GFNorte until
2013.
GFInter
Grupo Financiero Interacciones, S.A.B. de C.V
GFNorte, the Company, the
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S. A. B. de C. V.
Issuer:
GEO:
Corporación GEO, S.A.B. de C.V.
Holding:
Holding company.
Homex:
Desarrolladora Homex, S.A.B. de C.V.
IFC:
International Finance Corporation.
IMSS:
Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social. (Mexican Social Security Institute)
INB:
Inter National Bank.
Indeval:
S. D. Indeval, Institucion para el Depósito de Valores, S. A. de C. V. (Institute for
Deposit of Securities).
IPAB:
Instituto para la Protección al Ahorro Bancario (Institute for the Protection of Bank
Savings).
ISR:
Income Tax.
