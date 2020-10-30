Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Mexican Stock Exchange  >  Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V.    GFNORTE O   MXP370711014

GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFNORTE O)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Financiero Banorte B de C : Mexico's Banorte expects deterioration of portfolio in 4th quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte expects a deterioration of its portfolio during the remainder of the year as the coronavirus pandemic rages on, but that it should return to usual numbers by the end of next year, a top executive said on Friday.

"We will see a continuous deterioration of our portfolio ... in the fourth quarter," Rafael Arana de la Garza, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, told investors in a call following Thursday's quarterly results.

But he insisted the group, which has one of the biggest weights in the Mexico's benchmark stock index, was resilient enough to weather the impact of the pandemic.

"If we see that deterioration goes beyond what we expect, Banorte has the balance sheet, the capital, the strength and the income to provide additional provisions if needed."

The group reported a 8.9 billion peso ($403 million) net profit for the third quarter, a 1% gain over the same period last year, but a 37% increase compared with the second quarter this year.

Arana de la Garza said it is difficult to give further guidance considering unprecedented developments.

"We know this is a work in progress," he added. "We will go back to the usual numbers that we have, I think, at the end of 2021."

The group's portfolio comprises one of the country's largest banks as well as one of the largest pension funds.

Its shares were trading at 93.21 pesos on Friday in the early afternoon, up from the 89.34 pesos at close the previous day. Year to date, the shares had lost more than 11.6%. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher Additional reportingby Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Steve Orlofsky )


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
02:01pGRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE B DE C : Mexico's Banorte expects deterioration of port..
RE
09/28Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available fo..
AQ
09/21OTC Markets Group Announces Agenda for Financial Services Virtual Investor Co..
AQ
07/23GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE B DE C : Mexico's Banorte posts 25% drop in net profit ..
RE
07/23GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE B DE C : Mexico's Banorte posts 25% drop in net profits..
RE
01/20GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE : annual earnings release
01/12Mexican bank Banorte inks deal with China's Sinosure to boost trade
RE
2019GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018EXCLUSIVE : Mexico's Banorte lays off more than half of acquisition's staff - so..
RE
2018GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 B 4 887 M 4 887 M
Net income 2020 28 925 M 1 361 M 1 361 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,77x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 258 B 12 056 M 12 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 30 162
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 103,06 MXN
Last Close Price 89,34 MXN
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jose Marcos Ramírez Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Hank González Chairman
Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza CFO, COO & Administration Director
Rafael Cordova Puon Director-Information Technology
Carmen Patricia Armendáriz Guerra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.44%12 056
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.29%296 194
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-25.17%249 433
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.16%203 892
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%179 228
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.6.95%148 201
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group