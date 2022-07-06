Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFNORTE O   MXP370711014

GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFNORTE O)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
112.06 MXN   -0.44%
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE B DE C : Voluntary redemption of subordinated notes BANOD19
PU
05/27GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/13Colombia's TuHabi, latest property tech 'unicorn,' touts $200 mln funding
RE
Grupo Financiero Banorte B de C : Voluntary redemption of subordinated notes BANOD19

07/06/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Subject: Banorte announces the voluntary redemption of its 6.875%

perpetual subordinated non-preferred, non-cumulative notes.

(BMV: GFNORTEO, OTCQX: GBOOY, Latibex: XNOR)

Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A., Institucin de Banca Mltiple, Grupo Financiero Banorte (Banorte), announces to the investor community that today, July 6, 2022 (First Call Date), executed its right to redeem in full the 6.875% perpetual, callable, subordinated, non-preferred, non-cumulative, Tier 1 capital notes with ticker symbol BANOD19, placed on July 6, 2017, in the amount of USD$350 million.

Banorte reiterates to the investment community its continued commitment towards adopting the best international practices regarding corporate governance and information disclosure.

San Pedro Garza Garca, N.L., July 6, 2022.

Investor Contacts:

tomas.lozano@banorte.com

jose.luis.munoz@banorte.com

For any inquiry or comment regarding this material event, please contact:

Investor Relations, Corporate Development and Sustainability

investor@banorte.com

+52 (55) 1670-2256

Disclaimer

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 14:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE B DE C : Voluntary redemption of subordinated notes BANOD19
