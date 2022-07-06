Grupo Financiero Banorte B de C : Voluntary redemption of subordinated notes BANOD19

Subject: Banorte announces the voluntary redemption of its 6.875%

perpetual subordinated non-preferred, non-cumulative notes.

(BMV: GFNORTEO, OTCQX: GBOOY, Latibex: XNOR)

Banco Mercantil del Norte, S.A., Institucin de Banca Mltiple, Grupo Financiero Banorte (Banorte), announces to the investor community that today, July 6, 2022 (First Call Date), executed its right to redeem in full the 6.875% perpetual, callable, subordinated, non-preferred, non-cumulative, Tier 1 capital notes with ticker symbol BANOD19, placed on July 6, 2017, in the amount of USD$350 million.

Banorte reiterates to the investment community its continued commitment towards adopting the best international practices regarding corporate governance and information disclosure.

San Pedro Garza Garca, N.L., July 6, 2022.

