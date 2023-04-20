Advanced search
    GFNORTE O   MXP370711014

GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFNORTE O)
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-19
152.33 MXN   -0.23%
Mexico's Banorte posts 21% profit jump, helped by higher rates

04/20/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte reported a 21% increase in its first quarter net profit from the year-ago period fueled by higher interest rates, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Net profit for the January-to-March period totaled 13.02 billion pesos ($722 million).

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 32.33 billion pesos in the quarter, up 16.6% from a year earlier but short of the average Refinitiv forecast of 34.4 billion pesos.

Interest-related revenue jumped 58% during the quarter compared to the same three-month period last year.

The bank's performing loan book, meanwhile, grew 4% quarter-over-quarter.

Non-interest expenses in the first quarter increased 11% versus a year earlier.

Earnings per share reached 4.515 pesos in the first three months of the year, slightly behind the average Refinitiv forecast of 4.54.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos at end-March) (Reporting by Isabel Woodford and Noe Torres; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 7 611 M 7 611 M
Net income 2023 52 707 M 2 927 M 2 927 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,34x
Yield 2023 6,41%
Capitalization 435 B 24 167 M 24 167 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,18x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 152,33 MXN
Average target price 177,47 MXN
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Marcos Ramírez Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Carlos Hank González Chairman
José Francisco Martha González MD-Digital Banking & Information Technology
Javier Beltrán Cantú Chief Administrator & Human Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.13%24 165
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.31%413 981
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-9.24%239 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.72%233 775
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.59%171 447
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY2.30%158 959
