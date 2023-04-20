Mexico's Banorte posts 21% profit jump, helped by higher rates

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo
Financiero Banorte reported a 21% increase in its
first quarter net profit from the year-ago period fueled by
higher interest rates, the company said in a statement on
Thursday.
Net profit for the January-to-March period totaled 13.02
billion pesos ($722 million).
Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's
largest banks and pension funds, totaled 32.33 billion pesos in
the quarter, up 16.6% from a year earlier but short of the
average Refinitiv forecast of 34.4 billion pesos.
Interest-related revenue jumped 58% during the quarter
compared to the same three-month period last year.
The bank's performing loan book, meanwhile, grew 4%
quarter-over-quarter.
Non-interest expenses in the first quarter increased 11%
versus a year earlier.
Earnings per share reached 4.515 pesos in the first three
months of the year, slightly behind the average Refinitiv
forecast of 4.54.
($1 = 18.0201 pesos at end-March)
(Reporting by Isabel Woodford and Noe Torres; Editing by David
Alire Garcia and Sonali Paul)