Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFNORTE O   MXP370711014

GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFNORTE O)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-17
152.93 MXN   -1.87%
04:55pMexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit
RE
04:28pMexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit
RE
2022GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit

01/19/2023 | 04:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Grupo Financiero Banorte is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte GFNORTEO.MX reported on Thursday that its fourth-quarter net profit surged 28% to 11.6 billion pesos ($595 million) from the year-ago period, boosted by strong revenue growth.

Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's largest banks and pension funds, totaled 31.9 billion pesos ($1.64 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 26% from a year earlier.

The bank's performing loan book grew 5% quarter-over-quarter, while its consumer loans rose 4%, driven by increases across credit cards, mortgages and payroll.

Non-interest expenses were up 11% in the quarter year-on-year.

"During 2022, Banorte showed clear growth trends in most of its business lines, despite operating in an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment," the company said in its report.

($1 = 19.5089 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Valentine Hilaire and Marion Giraldo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)


© Reuters 2023
All news about GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
04:55pMexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit
RE
04:28pMexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit
RE
2022GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-divid..
FA
2022Fitch Affirms GFNorte and Banorte's IDRs at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
2022Billionaires Slim, Larrea face off for Citi's Mexico business - sources
RE
2022Banorte Drops Out of Bidding for Citigroup's Mexican Unit
DJ
2022Transcript : Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., Q3 2022 Earnings Call,..
CI
2022Banorte Drops Out of Bidding for Citi's Local Retail Arm Banamex
CI
2022Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months E..
CI
2022Mexico's Banorte updates guidance after Q3 profit jumps 30%
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 119 B 6 252 M 6 252 M
Net income 2022 45 547 M 2 394 M 2 394 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,68x
Yield 2022 6,81%
Capitalization 437 B 22 972 M 22 972 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 152,93 MXN
Average target price 174,24 MXN
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Marcos Ramírez Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Carlos Hank González Chairman
José Francisco Martha González MD-Digital Banking & Information Technology
Javier Beltrán Cantú Chief Administrator & Human Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.31%23 311
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.00%400 588
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.81%269 651
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%220 744
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.06%166 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 410