Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFNORTE O   MXP370711014

GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(GFNORTE O)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
150.09 MXN   -0.37%
01:26pMexico's Banorte to add 800 jobs to tap into nearshoring
RE
03/02Citibanamex faces exodus of customers as sale looms
RE
01/20Transcript : Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's Banorte to add 800 jobs to tap into nearshoring

03/29/2023 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Logo of Grupo Financiero Banorte is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mexican lender Grupo Financiero Banorte is preparing to hire 800 new employees to tap into growing demand from global companies moving their manufacturing operations to Mexico, its chairman told Reuters.

The bank, which is one of Mexico's largest and already employs more than 30,000 people in the country, needs to grow its workforce to tap into the so-called nearshoring opportunity, Chairman Carlos Hank Gonzalez said on Tuesday.

"We're adding about 800 people to our workforce to be able to capitalize on the opportunities ... 800 people that we're going to integrate just to be able to capitalize on the opportunities for nearshoring," he said.

Nearshoring refers to the trend to move production closer to North American buyers and away from Asia, where supply-chain snarls during the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed the region's low-cost advantage.

"We're already working with local governments in order to be able to finance the infrastructure that they're going to need in order to provide the infrastructure for Tesla or any other types of new investment," he added.

Tesla announced earlier this year that it would build a new plant in northern Mexico, estimated to be a multi-billion dollar project, joining a suite of other large corporations from the U.S. and beyond moving their operations to the region.

Mexico's top banks and the government alike are increasingly bullish on the country's nearshoring opportunity, with exports expected to soar. Nonetheless, analysts have also highlighted political issues and infrastructure gaps as key obstacles.

Banorte's chairman added that the new team would also be working with the small and medium enterprises supporting the companies setting up shop in Mexico.

Gonzalez also told Reuters on Tuesday that Banorte would launch a digital bank late this year or in early 2024 pending regulatory approval, and hoped to add about 3 million customers.

Rafael Arana, the lender's finance chief, said the digital bank already has 200 staff, which could increase to 600 and 800 after it opens.

A spokesperson for the bank clarified this would be in addition to the 800 being hired in the main unit to cater to the nearshoring trend.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Additional reporting by Valentine Hilaire in Mexico City; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. -0.37% 150.09 End-of-day quote.7.28%
TESLA, INC. 1.24% 191.32 Delayed Quote.53.59%
All news about GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
01:26pMexico's Banorte to add 800 jobs to tap into nearshoring
RE
03/02Citibanamex faces exodus of customers as sale looms
RE
01/20Transcript : Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call,..
CI
01/19Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
01/19Mexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit
RE
01/19Mexico's Banorte reports 28% surge in Q4 net profit
RE
01/15Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarte..
CI
2022GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-divid..
FA
2022Fitch Affirms GFNorte and Banorte's IDRs at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
2022Billionaires Slim, Larrea face off for Citi's Mexico business - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 7 563 M 7 563 M
Net income 2023 52 432 M 2 897 M 2 897 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,06x
Yield 2023 6,93%
Capitalization 407 B 22 307 M 22 502 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 100%
Chart GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 142,56 MXN
Average target price 176,75 MXN
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jose Marcos Ramírez Miguel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rafael Victorio Arana de la Garza Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Carlos Hank González Chairman
José Francisco Martha González MD-Digital Banking & Information Technology
Javier Beltrán Cantú Chief Administrator & Human Relations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO FINANCIERO BANORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.28%22 307
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.18%379 340
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.10%224 940
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%222 851
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%162 968
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.25%140 432
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer