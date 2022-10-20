Mexico's Banorte updates guidance after Q3 profit jumps 30%

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's Grupo
Financiero Banorte on Thursday raised its forecast
for its 2022 full-year net profit by around 8% after a surge in
third-quarter earnings.
The bank said in a statement it now expects an annual net
profit of 44-45.4 billion pesos, up from the 40.5-42 billion
pesos previously forecast.
Banorte earlier reported earlier that third-quarter net
profit rose 30% to 11.54 billion pesos ($573.6 million) from the
year-ago period, boosted by growth across its insurance,
brokerage and banking units. The result beat a Refinitiv
forecast of 11.44 billion pesos.
Revenue for the group, which owns one of the country's
largest banks and pension funds, totaled 29.91 billion pesos in
the third quarter, up 24% from a year earlier, ahead of the
Refinitiv forecast of 29.6 billion pesos.
The bank said it has maintained expense controls despite
inflationary pressures, adding that "sound levels of loan loss
provisions and strong capital ratios" would help to shield its
balance sheet for the rest of 2022 and 2023.
Citi analysts said in a report that Banorte's previous
guidance was "conservative," and the current guidance better
reflected "the bank's positive prospects."
"We expect higher interest rates to continue to be a
positive tailwind for the bank, positively impacting the stock,"
it added.
Banorte also updated its projection for 2022 expenses
growth, which it put at 7.9%-8.4% from 7.0%-7.6% previously.
($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez;
Editing by Christian Plumb and Richard Pullin)