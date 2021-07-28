Grupo Financiero Galicia S A : Notice of Material Event (Form 6-K)

Re: Notice of Material Event

To whom it may concern,

We are writing in order to inform you that Igam Uruguay Agente de Valores S.A., a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., has been authorized by the Central Bank of Uruguay to operate as a securities broker in Uruguay. Igam Uruguay Agente de Valores S.A.'s operations, including the initiation of such operations in Uruguay, are subject to compliance with certain applicable rules and regulations.

Yours faithfully,

A. Enrique Pedemonte Attorney in law

This constitutes an unofficial English translation of the original Spanish document. The Spanish document shall govern all respects, including with respect to matters of interpretation.

