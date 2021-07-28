Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Argentina
  Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGAL   ARP495251018

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.

(GGAL)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Grupo Financiero Galicia S A : Notice of Material Event (Form 6-K)

07/28/2021 | 03:34pm EDT
Re: Notice of Material Event

To whom it may concern,

We are writing in order to inform you that Igam Uruguay Agente de Valores S.A., a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., has been authorized by the Central Bank of Uruguay to operate as a securities broker in Uruguay. Igam Uruguay Agente de Valores S.A.'s operations, including the initiation of such operations in Uruguay, are subject to compliance with certain applicable rules and regulations.

Yours faithfully,

A. Enrique Pedemonte
Attorney in law

This constitutes an unofficial English translation of the original Spanish document. The Spanish document shall govern all respects, including with respect to matters of interpretation.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. /Tte. Gral. Perón 430, 25° piso (C1038AAJ) Buenos Aires - Argentina

Tel. 4343-7528 Fax 4331-9183 www.gfgsa.com

Disclaimer

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 19:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 103 M - -
Net income 2021 229 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 2 248 M 2 246 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,5%
