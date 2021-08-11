Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Argentina
  4. Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGAL   ARP495251018

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.

(GGAL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Financiero Galicia S A : Notice of Material Event (Form 6-K)

08/11/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Re: Notice of Material Event

To whom it may concern,

We are writing in order to inform you that the board of directors of Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A.U. (the 'Bank'), a subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., has authorized and approved of the issuance of certain notes of the Bank, to be issued in one or two classes as the Bank shall determine (the 'Notes'). The Notes will be issued pursuant to the recurrent issuer regime (el regimen de emisor frecuente) and in accordance with the provisions of Title II, Chapter V, Section VIII, of the Argentine National Securities Commission Regulations (including T.O. 2013 and applicable amendments). The Notes will be issued in an amount up to Ps. 5,000,000,000 (Argentine Pesos: five billion).

The terms and conditions of the Notes will be set forth in detail in a corresponding Pricing Supplement, which shall be timely filed, as required, with the applicable authorities in accordance with the relevant rules and regulations governing such Notes.

Yours faithfully,

A. Enrique Pedemonte

Attorney in fact

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

This document constitutes an unofficial translation into English of the original document in Spanish, which document shall govern in all respects, including with respect to any matters of interpretation.

Tte. Gral. Perón 430, 25° piso (C1038AAJ) Buenos Aires - Argentina Tel. 4343-7528 Fax 4331-9183 www.gfgsa.com

Disclaimer

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 16:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.
12:36pGRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S A : Notice of Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
07/28GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S A : Notice of Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
06/01GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S A : Financial ReportGrupo Financiero Galicia S.A.1st...
PU
05/26Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
05/20GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S A : Notice of Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
05/14GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S A : Notice of Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
05/12Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/06GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/04GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S A : Cash dividend payment
PU
05/04GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S A : Notice of Material Event
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 006 M - -
Net income 2021 229 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,54x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 2 302 M 2 302 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 151,45 ARS
Average target price 96,00 ARS
Spread / Average Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabián Enrique Kon Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Diego H Rivas Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Eduardo J. Escasany Chairman
Jose Luis Ronsini Administration Manager
Claudia Raquel Estecho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.20.44%2 302
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.25.33%475 894
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION36.69%348 629
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.13%237 631
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY64.45%203 801
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.81%197 134