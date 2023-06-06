Advanced search
    GGAL   ARP495251018

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.

(GGAL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Buenos Aires Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
607.60 ARS   +3.99%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

To: Comisión Nacional de Valores (National Securities Commission) - Form 6-K

06/06/2023 | 02:45pm EDT
To: Comisión Nacional de Valores (National Securities Commission)

Ref.: Notice of Material Event
To whom it may concern,
We are writing in order to inform you that, as of the date hereof, the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with the authorizations provided pursuant to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 25, 2023, has decided to authorize the Company to make available to its shareholders, from June 12, 2023, a cash dividend in the amount of Ps.12,500,000,000.00. -
Please note that the requisite notice in respect of the dividend indicated above will be made by the Company on a timely basis in accordance with applicable regulations in place.
Yours faithfully,

________________________________________
A. Enrique Pedemonte
Attorney in fact
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

This constitutes an unofficial English translation of the original Spanish document. The Spanish document shall govern all respects, including interpretation matters.
Tte. Gral. Perón 430, 25° piso (C1038AAJ) Buenos Aires - Argentina Tel. 4343-7528 Fax 4331-9183 www.gfgsa.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 18:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 820 M - -
Net income 2023 474 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 3 694 M 3 684 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,97x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,2%
Technical analysis trends GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 607,60 ARS
Average target price 505,08 ARS
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fabián Enrique Kon Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Bruno Folino Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Eduardo J. Escasany Chairman
Jose Luis Ronsini Administration Manager
Claudia Raquel Estecho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A.83.68%3 694
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.75%406 461
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.22%235 491
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.32%227 440
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%165 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.63%151 777
