To: Comisión Nacional de Valores (National Securities Commission) - Form 6-K

To: Comisión Nacional de Valores (National Securities Commission)





Ref.: Notice of Material Event

To whom it may concern,

We are writing in order to inform you that, as of the date hereof, the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (the "Company"), in accordance with the authorizations provided pursuant to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on April 25, 2023, has decided to authorize the Company to make available to its shareholders, from June 12, 2023, a cash dividend in the amount of Ps.12,500,000,000.00. -

Please note that the requisite notice in respect of the dividend indicated above will be made by the Company on a timely basis in accordance with applicable regulations in place.

Yours faithfully,





________________________________________

A. Enrique Pedemonte

Attorney in fact

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.





This constitutes an unofficial English translation of the original Spanish document. The Spanish document shall govern all respects, including interpretation matters.