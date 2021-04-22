Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HERDEZ *   MX01HE010008

GRUPO HERDEZ, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(HERDEZ *)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange - 04/22
42.71 MXN   +0.12%
05:54pGRUPO HERDEZ B DE C  : 1q2021 results
PU
04/08GRUPO HERDEZ B DE C  : Proposal for shareholders' reply
PU
03/05GRUPO HERDEZ B DE C  : Earnings call transcript 4q20
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grupo Herdez B de C : 1Q2021 RESULTS

04/22/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GRUPO HERDEZ

FIRST QUARTER 2021

EARNINGS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER

  • Net sales increased by 1.7%, and on a comparable basis 7.7% with respect to the same quarter of the previous year, driven mainly by price increases in the Preserves segment.
  • EBIT before other income and expenses fell 4.2% to MXN 638 million, while the margin stood at 10.9%, 0.7 percentage points below that recorded in 2020, which is mainly explained by lower sales in the Frozen segment.

Net income totaled MXN 542 million, 18.7% lower than the previous year due to the extraordinary income from the sale of three tuna vessels recorded in 2020.

Mexico City, Mexico, April 22, 2021 - Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. DE C.V. ("Grupo Herdez" or the "Company") (MSE: HERDEZ) today announced results for the first quarter 2021, ended March 31, 2021.

"We are proud of the organic growth achieved in the quarter. On the other hand, we are optimistic about the quarter-over-quarter performance of our Frozen segment, despite the challenging circumstances we are still facing," said Héctor Hernández-Pons Torres, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Herdez.

1

The information contained in this document is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and is expressed in Mexican pesos unless stated otherwise.

Grupo Herdez consolidates 100 percent of its Frozen division, Barilla Mexico, Herdez Del Fuerte - Mexico, and McCormick de Mexico in its financial statements. The proportional stake of Herdez Del Fuerte in MegaMex is registered in Equity Investments in Associated Companies.

NET SALES

Net sales in the first quarter were MXN 5.8 billion, 1.7% above the previous year, even though the 2020 comparable basis considers the sales of Nair tuna, fresh tuna and Ocean Spray. On a comparable basis - excluding fresh tuna, Nair tuna and Ocean Spray- consolidated net sales would have increased 7.7%. Net sales in the Preserves segment grew 2.7%, 10.4% on a like-to-like basis, due to price increases implemented across the portfolio in the last twelve months. The categories with double-digit growth were spices, mayonnaise, mole and teas.

The Frozen segment reported net sales of MXN 613 million, 14.9% lower than last year due to the mobility restrictions that affected the results for January and February 2021. Performance in modern trade, price clubs and convenience stores continued to show double-digit growth, while the traditional channel maintained the same trend as last year. Exports were MXN 456 million in net sales, 20.5% higher than in the same period of the previous year, driven by higher sales volumes.

NET SALES

1Q21

1Q20

% change

Consolidated

5,849

5,752

1.7

Preserves

4,779

4,653

2.7

Frozen

613

721

(14.9)

2

Exports

456

379

20.5

Figures in millions of MXN.

NET SALES PERFORMANCE

5,752

6,091

5,817

6,375

5,849

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

GROSS PROFIT

Consolidated gross margin for the quarter was 37.5%, practically unchanged from a year ago. In the Preserves segment, margin increased 1.9 percentage points to 37.4%, mainly due to price increases implemented at the end of the third quarter of last year and a better sales mix. In the Frozen segment, gross margin decreased 5.9 percentage points because of lower sales due to temporary store closures, as well as higher sales in modern trade, price clubs and convenience stores for Helados Nestlé. Gross margin in

the Exports segment decreased 5.9 percentage points to 13.5%, due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the peso.

GROSS MARGIN

1Q21

1Q20

% change

Consolidated

2,195

2,174

1.0

Preserves

1,787

8.2

1,652

Frozen

346

450

(22.9)

Exports

62

73

(15.9)

Figures in millions of MXN.

GROSS MARGIN

1Q21

1Q20

pp change

Consolidated

37.5

37.8

(0.3)

Preserves

37.4

35.5

1.9

Frozen

56.5

62.4

(5.9)

Exports

13.5

19.4

(5.9)

Figures in percentages.

GROSS PROFIT PERFORMANCE

3

2,174

2,288

2,180

2,346

2,195

37.8

37.6

37.5

36.8

37.5

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (SG&A)

Consolidated SG&A represented 26.6% of net sales in the quarter, 0.4 percentage points above the prior year, mainly due to expenses related to the Company's digital transformation project.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTERESTS AND TAXES BEFORE OTHER INCOME

EBIT before other income was MXN 638 million, 4.2% lower than in the first quarter of the previous year. In the Preserves segment, EBIT before other income increased 16.2%, while the margin expanded 2.0 percentage points to 16.8%.

The Frozen segment recorded an operating loss of MXN 195 million in the quarter, compared to the operating loss of MXN 72 million recorded in the same period of the previous year. This resulted from the mobility restrictions at the beginning of this year, which compares unfavorably with the months prior to the pandemic. In the Exports segment, the margin was 6.7%, 5.7 percentage points lower than last year, mainly due to the appreciation of the dollar against the peso.

OTHER INCOME

During the quarter, net other income was MXN 8 million, compared to the MXN 194 million posted in the first quarter of the previous year related to the sale of three tuna vessels.

EARNINGS BEFORE INTERESTS AND TAXES (EBIT)

Operating income in the first quarter decreased 24.8% to MXN 646 million, with a margin of 11.0%, 3.9 percentage points lower than the same period of 2020.

EBIT

1Q21

1Q20

% change

Consolidated

646

859

(24.8)

Preserves

809

869

(6.8)

Frozen

(194)

(56)

NA

4

Exports

30

47

(35.2)

Figures in millions of MXN.

EBIT MARGIN (%)

1Q21

1Q20

pp change

Consolidated

11.0

14.9

(3.9)

Preserves

16.9

18.7

(1.8)

Frozen

(31.6)

(7.8)

NA

Exports

6.7

12.4

(5.7)

Figures in percentages.

EBIT PERFORMANCE

1,100

859

14.9

647

649

17.3

646

10.6

11.2

11.0

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

COMPREHENSIVE FINANCING RESULT

In the first quarter, net financing cost was MXN 152 million, 171.7% higher than in the same period of 2020. This increase is mainly explained by a MXN 102 million foreign exchange gain recorded in the first quarter of the previous year.

EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATED COMPANIES

Equity Investments in Associated Companies totaled MXN 243 million in the quarter, 77.7% higher than in the first quarter of 2020, due to ongoing recovery in the United States business.

EQUITY INVESTMENT

IN ASSOCIATED

1Q21

1Q20

% change

COMPANIES

Consolidated

243

137

77.7

MegaMex

230

160

44.1

Others

13

(23)

NA

Figures in millions of MXN.

MEGAMEX CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (100%)

Net sales totaled MXN 3.4 billion during the quarter, 3.5% higher than in the same period of the previous

year. This was due to the recovery of sales in the institutional channel.

5

Gross margin was 36.3%, 6.1 percentage points higher than in 2020. EBIT and EBITDA margins increased

4.7 and 4.8 percentage points, respectively, to 15.2% and 18.1%, due to lower avocado prices and the recovery of the institutional channel. As a result, net income increased 44.1% to MXN 460 million, representing a margin of 13.4%

MEGAMEX I N C O M E

S T A T E M E N T

MEGAMEX

1Q21

%

1Q20

%

%

change

Net Sales

3,426

100.0

3,309

100.0

3.5

Gross profit

1,244

36.3

998

30.2

24.6

EBIT

520

15.2

346

10.5

50.1

EBITDA

619

18.1

441

13.3

40.3

Net Income

9.7

460

13.4

319

44.1

Figures in millions of MXN

NET INCOME

In the first quarter, consolidated net income was MXN 542 million, 18.7% lower than in the same period of the previous year. Consolidated net margin stood at 9.3%, a contraction of 2.3 percentage points. Excluding

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grupo Herdez SAB de CV published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 21:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRUPO HERDEZ, S.A.B. DE C.V.
05:54pGRUPO HERDEZ B DE C  : 1q2021 results
PU
04/08GRUPO HERDEZ B DE C  : Proposal for shareholders' reply
PU
03/05GRUPO HERDEZ B DE C  : Earnings call transcript 4q20
PU
02/25GRUPO HERDEZ B DE C  : 4q2020 results
PU
02/08GRUPO HERDEZ B DE C  : announces an investment of 15 million dollars in technolo..
PU
2020GRUPO HERDEZ, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2020GRUPO HERDEZ, S.A.B. DE C.V. : Ex-dividend day for half-yearly dividend
FA
2019GRUPO HERDEZ SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019GRUPO HERDEZ SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018GRUPO HERDEZ SAB DE CV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 23 804 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
Net income 2020 352 M 17,6 M 17,6 M
Net Debt 2020 6 838 M 343 M 343 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,8x
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 15 690 M 789 M 787 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 9 637
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart GRUPO HERDEZ, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO HERDEZ, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 46,14 MXN
Last Close Price 42,71 MXN
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Héctor Hernández-Pons Torres Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardo F. Canavati Miguel Chief Financial Officer
Óscar Nafarrate Salum Director-Processes & Information Technology
Martín Ernest Ramos Ortíz Secretary & Vice President-Administrative
Enrique Luis Castillo Sánchez Mejorada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRUPO HERDEZ, S.A.B. DE C.V.-18.31%789
NESTLé S.A.2.57%328 521
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.88%83 702
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-28.80%63 348
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY19.97%50 857
DANONE9.34%45 963
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ