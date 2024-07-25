When Grupo Herdez's brands reach the tables of millions of consumers in Mexico or anywhere in the globe, it isn't just food, drink, and quality products: those products reflect the hearts of people who have sparked innovation for 110 years, driving transformation, dedicating time, effort, and talent to build the exceptional group that we are today.

At Grupo Herdez®, we believe that more than just quality products, excellent financial results, and digital transformation…

We are an extraordinary team driving exceptional brands

Integrated

Annual

Report

2023