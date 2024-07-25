Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2024 - Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Grupo Herdez" or the "Company") (MSE: HERDEZ) today announced results for the second first quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"Our second quarter results show the resilience of our brands in a challenging economic environment. We achieved solid volume growth, while margins expanded thanks to favorable pricing of key inputs and effective cost management. Despite the challenges, we are confident in the strength of the Company and its ability to generate value.", said Héctor Hernández-Pons Torres, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Herdez.

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

2T2024 % 2T2023 % % change Net Sales 9,297 100 8,753 100 6.2% Gross Profit 3,757 40.4 3,308 37.8 13.6% Operating Income 1,286 13.8 1,060 12.1 21.3% Consolidated Net Income 786 8.5 702 8.0 11.9% EBITDA 1,600 17.2 1,337 15.3 19.7%

Figures in millions of MXN.

*EBITDA= Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization