Mexico City, Mexico, July 24, 2024 - Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Grupo Herdez" or the "Company") (MSE: HERDEZ) today announced results for the second first quarter ended June 30, 2024.
"Our second quarter results show the resilience of our brands in a challenging economic environment. We achieved solid volume growth, while margins expanded thanks to favorable pricing of key inputs and effective cost management. Despite the challenges, we are confident in the strength of the Company and its ability to generate value.", said Héctor Hernández-Pons Torres, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Herdez.
SECOND QUARTER RESULTS
2T2024
%
2T2023
%
% change
Net Sales
9,297
100
8,753
100
6.2%
Gross Profit
3,757
40.4
3,308
37.8
13.6%
Operating Income
1,286
13.8
1,060
12.1
21.3%
Consolidated Net Income
786
8.5
702
8.0
11.9%
EBITDA
1,600
17.2
1,337
15.3
19.7%
Figures in millions of MXN.
*EBITDA= Earnings Before Interest Taxes Depreciation and Amortization
Grupo Herdez SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in the food processing sector. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Food and Frozen. The Food division focuses on the manufacture and distribution of canned and packed food products in Mexico and the United States. Its offer includes burritos, canned vegetables, guacamole, home-style salsa, honey, jam, ketchup, mayonnaise, mole, mustard, organic food, pasta, spices, tea, tomato puree and tuna, among others. It sells products through a number of brand names, such as Aires de Campo, Barilla, Bufalo, Chi-Chi's, Del Fuerte, Don Miguel, Dona Maria, Embasa, Herdez, La Victoria, McCormick, Wholly Guacamole and Yemina. In addition, it has distribution agreements in Mexico for GoGoSqueez, Kikkoman, Ocean Spray, Reynolds and Truvia products. The Frozen division is responsible for the manufacture and distribution of frozen yogurts and ice creams under the Nutrisa and Helados Nestle brand names.