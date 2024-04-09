US says labor complaints against Mexican facilities have been resolved
April 09, 2024 at 03:18 pm EDT
April 9 (Reuters) - Two complaints launched by the
United States about the denial of labor rights at separate
Mexican facilities have been successfully resolved, the office
of the U.S. Trade Representative said on Tuesday.
Washington, using a chapter of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade
agreement, had asked Mexico to address complaints at both the
Teklas automotive facility at Aguascalientes and a Draxton
facility in Irapuato. Draxton is a unit of Mexico's Grupo
Industrial Saltillo.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and David Ljunggren; Editing by
Eric Beech)
Grupo Industrial Saltillo SAB de CV (GISSA) is a Mexico-based company. The Company operates through three business divisions: Iron Foundry division, which manufactures blocks and iron heads for diesel and gasoline engines; the Construction division, which produces residential and industrial water heaters through gas and solar energy power, and the Houseware division, which designs, manufactures and markets a variety of tableware and kitchenwear products, as well as a line of electronic appliances. The Company operates through a range of subsidiaries, such as Servicios de Produccion Saltillo SA de CV, Manufactura Vitromex SA de CV, Industria Automotriz Cifunsa SA de CV, Gis Holding Inc, Calentadores de America SA de CV, as well as Automotive Components Europe SA, among others.