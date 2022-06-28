Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LALA B   MX01LA040003

GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(LALA B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
15.20 MXN    0.00%
06/28Aeromexico shareholders back Mexico stock exchange exit in bankruptcy restructuring
RE
06/10Aeromexico convenes shareholder meeting to delist from Mexico stock exchange
RE
04/25Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeromexico shareholders back Mexico stock exchange exit in bankruptcy restructuring

06/28/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Planes of the Mexican airline Aeromexico in hangars at Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Aeromexico said on Tuesday that a majority of its shareholders approved a proposal to exit the main Mexican stock exchange as part of the airline's bankruptcy restructuring.

Shareholders on Monday approved a plan to cancel registration of shares and their listing on the stock exchange in order to initiate a buy-back program, the company said in a statement.

Aeromexico, which filed for bankruptcy in June 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand, emerged from bankruptcy protection in March with a $5 billion investment plan and changes to its fleet.

Delta Airlines, which held a 49% stake in Aeromexico before Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, ended with a 20% share. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management became the company's largest shareholder following Chapter 11.

"Aeromexico used its status as a Chapter 11 debtor to negotiate," said Katie Coleman, co-chair of law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed's corporate reorganisation and bankruptcy practice, which served as lead counsel to Delta Airlines in the case.

In negotiating with aircraft leasing companies, Aeromexico was "able to really optimise their fleet as a result," Coleman said.

Aeromexico's delisting was outlined in the company's so-called registration rights agreement in the Chapter 11 proceedings, according to Coleman.

"The old shares are cancelled, and the new shares of a company are issued. Mexican law requires delisting as part of that process," Coleman said.

The move makes Aeromexico the latest Mexican company to go private.

Of the around 150 companies listed on Mexico's main stock exchange, seven, such as dairy producer Grupo Lala, telecommunications firm Maxcom and paper producer Bio Pappel, have recently delisted or announced plans to do so.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Kylie Madry


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.00% 15.2 End-of-day quote.-12.44%
MAXCOM TELECOMUNICACIONES S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.00%Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
06/28Aeromexico shareholders back Mexico stock exchange exit in bankruptcy restructuring
RE
06/10Aeromexico convenes shareholder meeting to delist from Mexico stock exchange
RE
04/25Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
03/23Mexico's Fortaleza and Elementia begin share buy-back, joining other firms
RE
02/28Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
02/28Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decemb..
CI
2021Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended Septemb..
CI
2021GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. DE C.V.(BMV : LALA B) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
2021GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. DE C.V.(BMV : LALA B) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
2021BBVA BANCOMER, S.A. AND GRUPO FINANC : Lala b).
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 87 298 M 4 368 M 4 368 M
Net income 2022 3 106 M 155 M 155 M
Net Debt 2022 22 384 M 1 120 M 1 120 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 4,61%
Capitalization 37 634 M 1 883 M 1 883 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 39 953
Free-Float 1,16%
Chart GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Grupo Lala, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,20 MXN
Average target price 17,50 MXN
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arquímedes Adriano Célis Ordaz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alberto Alfredo Arellano García CFO, Vice President-Finance & Administration
Eduardo Tricio Haro Chairman
Antonio Hernández Astorga Vice President-Information Operations
Rafael Robles Miaja Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRUPO LALA, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.44%1 908
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-6.42%36 357
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-11.88%19 170
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED4.89%11 143
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-13.00%9 676
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD0.89%7 069