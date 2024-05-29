N O T I C E T O T H E M A R K E T
DISCLAIMER
Statements contained in this document regarding the outlook for the combined businesses, merits, and potential synergies of the operation are based solely on management's views and beliefs about the future of the business and are not guarantees of future performance.Expressions such as "estimates," "expects," "plans," "possibility," "expectations," "potential," and other similar wording referring to the companies or the operation indicates forward-looking statements.Among other factors, these statements and expectations depend substantially on market conditions, the performance of the Brazilian economy, the industry, and international markets, and therefore may or may not occur and are subject to change without prior notice.The relevant values and expectations do not constitute guidance, projections, or estimates for the purposes of CVM Resolution 80, and should not be considered as such by investors.Any changes in such assumptions or factors may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, and there is no commitment to update them with the emergence of new information or future events.
All variations presented herein are calculated based on figures in thousands of reais, as well as rounded figures.
This material is based on performance remarks and includes both accounting and non-accounting data, such as operational, financial, and pro forma information that have not been reviewed by the Company's independent auditors.
This material has been prepared solely for informational purposes, to support the videoconference to be held by the Company on May 29th,and should under no circumstances be construed as an investment recommendation, an offer of any securities issued by the Company, or a solicitation of votes or approvals.The consummation of any potential transaction between the Company and Novo Atacarejo is still subject to due diligence procedures, negotiation, and the execution of definitive documents, which will include customary conditions for transactions of this nature, as well as regulatory approvals, as applicable.
For complete information regarding the Company, please refer to the Reference Form, the Company's Financial Statements, and other periodic and occasional information available on the Company's website (https://ri.grupomateus.com.br) and the CVM website (https://www.gov.br/cvm/pt-br ).
STRENGTHENING THE STRATEGY IN THE NORTHEAST REGION
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
COMBINATION OF NOVO ATACAREJO WITH GRUPO MATEUS' OPERATIONS IN PE, PB AND AL, CREATING AN IMPORTANT PLAYER WITH REGIONAL DNA
Controlling Group
Free Float
Controlling Group
Minority Shareholders
79%
21%
77%
23%
241 Stores
(MA, PA, PI, CE, BA, SE)
TRANSACTION PERIMETER
²
21 Stores + Wholesale
29 Stores
(PE, PB, AL)
(PE, PB)
Novo Shareholders'
51%49%
36
10
4
PE
PB
AL
50 Stores + GMAT Wholesale
Notes: 1. The structure of the implementation of this transaction will be evaluated by the legal and financial advisors in the most efficient way possible from a legal and business standpoint
2. Capital increase, in an amount to be defined, in order to establish the 51%/49% ownership ratio
NOVO ATACAREJO OVERVIEW
Financial and Operational Highlights
~R$ 4.5bn
Gross Revenue 2023A
632
Store Check-Outs
29 Stores e 1DC
2023A
1
Modern Distribution Center at the state of PE
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
PB - 2
PE - 27
4
Source: Public information
OVERVIEW OF THE EXPECTED COMBINED ASSET
APRESENTAÇÃO PARA O MERCADO
4
4
8
2
8
2
9
27
27
9
21
29
50
Stores
Stores
Stores
~R$2.3 bi
~R$4.5 bi
~R$6.8 bi
Gross Revenue1
Gross Revenue3
Gross Revenue4
Mature
Ramp-up²
Mature Ramp-up²
Note: 1. Distribution wholesale and individual gross revenue regarding the facilities of the Company included in the scope of the Potential Transaction in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; 2.Open for less than 1 year in May
2024; 3. Amount referring to the revenue of the establishments indicated in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Public information - ABRAS; 4. Based on the arithmetic sum of the wholesale distribution and individual gross
revenue of the Company's establishments included in the perimeter of the Potential Operation and the audited consolidated gross revenue of Novo Atacarejo, in the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2023
MERITS OF THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION
Resulting company with an expansion plan focused on the region of
Pernambuco, Paraíba and Alagoas
Strengthening the route densification strategy
Alliance of key shareholders of the Food Retail sector in Brazil, with an experienced and complementary management team
Business models with similar formats in complementary locations
Value creation through gains in commercial efficiency, operational and logistical improvements in regions that were already of the focus of GMAT
Governance for a sustainable, long-term partnership
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
POTENTIAL SYNERGIES OF THE TRANSACTION
Strategic
Sales
Synergies
Cost and
Expenses
Synergies
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Space for an expansion plan focused on the region
Acceleration of the strategy of densification
Optimization of the supply chain
Exchange of best practices
Gain in efficiency when implementing sales strategies
Logistics, administrative and marketing efficiency gains
Implementation of management processes and methodologies
STRUCTURE AND GOVERNANCE OVERVIEW OF THE POTENTIAL TRANSACTION
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Valuation and Structure After the Potential Transaction
- Resulting stake from GMAT in the New Company of 51%
- Valuation based on the same gross revenue multiple of stores within the perimeter of the transaction, based on 2024 results
- GMAT contributes 21 existing stores, opening stores and wholesale distribution operations in the States within the perimeter of the Potential Transaction
- The entirety of Novo Atacarejois partof the perimeterof the transaction
- Management is aware that the profitability of both businesses within the transaction perimeter are similar
- Net debt and working capital adjustment, including changes until the closing of the Potential Transaction
- A cash amount may be contributed to the Resulting Company to guarantee the agreed stakes
Highlights on the Potential Shareholders Agreement
- GMAT will have control of the Resulting Company and prevail on the board
- Due to the stage of negotiations, the details of the composition of the Board and Management are still under discussion.
- It is agreed that Novo shareholders will have a role in the day-to-day running of the Resulting Company
- Standardization of GMAT governance practices in the Resulting Society (e.g. process and systems standards)
NEXT STEPS
Exclusivity Period
Due Diligence
Signing of Definitive Agreements
Compliance with Conditions
Precedent, including CADE
Transaction Closing
